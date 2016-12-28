Leawo Software Is Giving Away Its DVD Ripper and 10+ Programs from Its Partner for Christmas

Leawo Software started the second phase of its 2016 Christmas promotion, which lasts from 23rd December, 2016 to 2nd, January, 2017. It features Leawo DVD Ripper, Leawo’s DVD processing tool for ripping and converting DVD movies, as a free giveaway.

Shenzhen, Guangdong — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — As Christmas is approaching rapidly, Leawo Software, a company renowned for providing top-of-the-class media solution, started their 2016 Christmas Celebration promotion on 13th, December with several big surprises for customers, one of them being the free giveaway of its DVD Ripper, a DVD processing tool capable of ripping DVD movies and converting them to videos in popular formats like MKV, MP4 and AVI, etc. This free giveaway of DVD ripper will last from 23rd December, 2016 to 2nd, January, 2017.

There are in total of 3 phases for this 2016 Christmas Celebration promotion. After the first phase from 13th, December to 22nd, December with the giveaway of Leawo iTransfer, the second phase starts on 23rd, December and features Leawo DVD Ripper as a free giveaway. And the third phase would start from 3rd, January, 2017 to 12th, January, 2017 with new giveaways.

Leawo DVD Ripper has the ability to rip DVD and convert DVD movies to videos in popular formats like MP4, MKV, WMV, and AVI, etc. With this DVD ripper DVD movies can now be played on mobile devices like iPhone and Android smartphones. And DVD owners no longer have to worry about DVD discs being damaged as they can have the DVD movies converted and saved in their computers with original subtitles and audio tracks from the DVD.

This program also features several practical video editing features. Users can trim the video and get rid of the video part they don't like. The Crop feature allows users to magnify one part of the screen and cut out the rest. Watermark can also be added to the video and video effects like brightness, saturation and contrast are adjustable. Most interestingly, this DVD ripper is capable of converting videos from 2D to 3D with up to 6 types of 3D effects for users to choose.

To get Leawo DVD Ripper for free on Leawo's 2016 Christmas promotion, people only need to fill in their first name, last name and e-mail address for receiving the download address and license info. The license would expire after 1 year.

In this 2016 Christmas Celebration promotion Leawo Software also rolled out another giveaway for people who purchase products from Leawo. As the purchase is made, the buyer would receive an e-mail with license information of the product and a dedicated page for getting 10+ programs from Leawo's partners for free. Those programs include HDR project 4 elements, Sticky Password Premium, Money-Pal Personal Finance Starter, SuperLauncher, SecureAPlus Premium, SIMPLY GOOD PICTURES 4 and 10 more others from different software companies.

There are also products on sale at up to 70% discount during the Christmas Celebration. Prof. Media, Leawo's all-in-one video processing package, is now being sold at $79.6, 70% off from the original $279.6.

About Leawo

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide people. Leawo contains line up of award-winning products like Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Player, Video Converter, iTunes Cleaner, iTransfer, Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.

The Company's 2016 Christmas celebration is in progress. For more information about this 2016 Christmas promotion, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/special-offer/.

