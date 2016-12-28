Leawo Software’s 2016 Christmas Promotion Features Blu-Ray Creator with 40% Discount

Leawo Software released its 2016 Christmas Celebration promotion along with its video burning program, Blu-ray Creator at 40% discount. This 2016 Christmas promotion will last from December 13th, 2016 to January 12th, 2017.

Shenzhen, Guangdong — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — To celebrate the upcoming Christmas, Leawo Software just released its 2016 Christmas Celebration promotion offering giveaways and big discounts of its products. The Blu-ray Creator, Leawo's top-of-the-line Blu-ray/DVD burner, is featuring a rare 40% discount during the whole promotion from December 13th, 2016 to January 12th, 2017.

This video burning program is capable of burning videos to Blu-ray/DVD disc, creating photo slideshows and burning them to discs, burning ISO image file to disc, editing videos before burning, converting videos from 2D to 3D.

Leawo Blu-ray Creator has the ability to burn videos of various formats to Blu-ray/DVD discs with ease. It can burn videos in formats like MKV, MP4, and AVI to disc types like BD-50, BD-25, DVD-9 and DVD-5. Also it can create slideshow video out of photos and burn the video to disc. Other than burning videos, the program also support burning ISO image files to disc with one click.

Before burning videos to discs, users could also use the built-in video editing features to customize the video. It can trim the video and cut out the unwanted part, crop the video to adjust the video image, add text or image watermark to the video and adjust video parameters like brightness, contrast, saturation. And the most interesting video editing feature that this video burner has is the 2D to 3D conversion feature. Videos imported to this program can be converted from 2D to 3D before burning to disc. It provides 6 different types of 3D effects for users to choose from.

Leawo Blu-ray Creator is usually priced at $39.95, but as one of the featured products of Leawo Software, it plays an important role in this 2016 Christmas Celebration promotion. And that's why its price was knocked down 40% to the current $23.97. And during the Christmas promotion period, people who purchase the Blu-ray Creator or any other single product of Leawo can get 10+ programs from Leawo's partners for free. As the purchase is made, an e-mail would be sent to the buyer with license info of the product and a dedicated page for getting the 10+ programs for free.

This 2016 Christmas promotion is divided into in total of 3 phases. Leawo would be offering different giveaways in different phases. During the ongoing second phase, which is from 23rd, December, 2016 to 2nd, January, 2017, Leawo is giving away its DVD Ripper, a DVD processing tool capable of ripping DVD movies and converting them to videos in popular formats like MKV and AVI.

The Company's 2016 Christmas celebration is in progress. For more information about this 2016 Christmas promotion, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/special-offer/.

