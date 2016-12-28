Lithium Product Lino from Bee Chems, a Service Life Enhancer for Concrete and Stones

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — India's leading manufacturer of industrial chemicals, Bee Chems is offering lithium product Lino® as a service life enhancers for concrete and stones. Their lithium product is best for expanding the service life of concrete items, by improving their durability. These chemicals are perfect for a wide range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications, from warehouses to ports and airport tarmac to driveways. Their lithium product Lino® gives a permanent and better penetrating solution than other chemicals.

Bee Chems's Lino® is free from the problems of peeling-off, and flaking. The Lino® is also a great solution for resistance to water and chemical attacks. This lithium solution provide efficient hardening and reduced dusting, while inhibiting penetration of water, oil, chemicals through concrete densification action. Bee Chems's lithium product Lino® is of nano molecular size that ensures deeper and stronger bonding with fresh or old concrete structures. The surface manufactured using Lino® can be used within 1 day of application.

Bee Chems is one of the most renowned names in the chemical industry for providing a wide variety of industrial chemicals at the most attractive prices. They offer Lino® in different packaging, like 60 Kg Carboys, 250 Kg Barrels, 1000Lts. Tote Tanks, Bulk Flexi Tanks, and ISO Tankers. Besides lithium products, the company also offers other chemicals such as Investment casting slurry systems, Nano Silica Binders, Alumina sols, molecular sieves, and much more.

Speaking more about Lino®, one of the representatives of the company stated, "Lino® provides excellent protection against surface deterioration and water penetration. Lino® is environmentally friendly, colourless, odourless solution having pure reactive LS chemical ion with non-acid penetrant. It is used as densifier, hardener & sealer for concrete floor. It reacts with weak calcium hydroxide & calcium carbonate compounds to densify them & makes them durable."

About Bee Chems

Bee Chems has been serving the need for Silica and Alumina chemicals since 1972. Solving the problems of customers and working on improving their profitability, was the driving force behind setting up the company. Working in the field of silica and alumina chemistry, Bee Chems became the first Indian company to manufacture colloidal silica. Since then the company has continuously given new products to the customers at regular intervals and became the first Indian company to make activated desiccants and eco-friendly silica gel. With growing integration with global economies, Team Bee Chems is now putting in every active effort to bring out more such innovative products.

For more information, please visit: www.beechems.com

