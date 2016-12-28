Los Angeles Hair Restoration Surgeon Now Trains the Next Generation of Hair Transplant Surgeons

Dr. Parsa Mohebi is now training the next generation of hair transplant surgeons as a Fellowship Training Program Director for the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery.

The art of hair restoration is constantly evolving with new techniques and treatments being developed. Dr. Parsa Mohebi is helping to train the next generation of hair restoration surgeons as he was recently accredited a Fellowship Training Program Director by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS).

Dr. Mohebi, founder of Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration, and the first Chairman of the FUE Research Committee of the ISHRS says ‘I am proud to be training future hair restoration surgeons through this fellowship training program. I was mentored early in my career by Dr. William Rassman, one of the pioneers in hair restoration surgery, and the chance to offer training and guidance to others is an opportunity that I welcome.”

Dr. Mohebi went on to say that “how hair transplants are performed today is very different than the way they were performed in the past. It is vital that surgeons entering this medical field learn how to perform hair transplants by undergoing a proper training program. The ability to teach these doctors the latest medical techniques and innovations means we are ensuring our patients will receive the highest quality care available.”

Dr. Mohebi also said, “Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration Centers will start to accept new fellowships applications in January 2017 and after. Only a handful of hair restoration centers are certified by ISHRS as hair restoration fellowship programs worldwide. The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery is very particular about the centers they certify around the world. The centers that are chosen go through a rigorous examination process before being certified by this organization. We are very proud to be the recipient of this honor and look forward to working with the next generation of hair transplant surgeons.”

With offices in Beverly Hills and Encino, Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration provides its patients with the most advanced hair restoration techniques currently available. The practice performs both FUE and FUT procedures to give patients the hair transplant results they desire.

