Luxury Smart Enabled A51 Award Winning eBike By Fashion Designer Bian Variani

A51 Award Winning Variani Smart eBike, invented by fashion designer and innovator Bian Variani. We strive to empower personality through design. http://bianvariani.com

Website: http://bianvariani.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bvariani

The A51 Smart eBike By fashion designer Bian Variani

Since its foundation in 1990 Bian Variani has been a name synonymous with innovation.

A leader in fashion, and perpetual challenge to accepted standards and norms, BV has quickly built a renowned reputation in Canada and beyond for a approach to design built upon precision, sophistication – and the pride in craftsmanship that’ll stand the test of time.

All offerings in the BV range have been created with a vision to complement the dreamers, the innovators, and the leaders who know and love BV. That is our commitment to all our clients in all we do: first class service today, and forever an eye on the opportunities of tomorrow.

No one expects anything much from a bike nowadays, beyond two tires, seat, pedals, handle bars and a breaking system. Cars, among other inventions, have unarguably moved past being a means of transportation, with a whole lot of luxury features like sound system, power system (USB), clock, and other features that wasn't invented in the early era of motorized vehicles. Among other things, the use of bicycles is undoubtedly critical in the campaign to 'go green' and if that will be possible, bicycles should do more than transport us from one place to another.

The A51 eBike designed by top Canadian Fashion Designer, Bian Variani of Vancouver, BC. Canada has changed the rhetoric and redefined what we know about electric bikes.

A51 eBike designed and engineered by Variani is the perfect precedence for the future of electric eBikes. Undoubtedly, there have been previous attempts by other eBike designers to model a product that will redefined user orientation of a bicycle without much success. The reason for the failure of majority of previous attempt isn't farfetched; from poor durability, to low aesthetic value, exorbitant pricing, poor mechanical fitting, poor efficiency, among other factors. The A51 eBike design is cutting edge electric bike technology which includes smart technology!

Below are a few of the A51 features:



A smart LCD screen display equipped with Bluetooth and GPS

Speed of 80km/hr

In built video recorder

USB port

Turbo mode and city mode (all terrain)

Automatic Start

Carbon fiber frame

1 hour battery charge

Optional stylish bag carriers

Built in speakers

Built in alarm system

Nothing beats having something made to consumer specification. This elite eBike edition comes with buyer spec options to make sure the A51 eBike is a perfect fit. The A51 starts at a cost of $10,000.00 CND with optional upgrades. The LCD display also makes this bicycle a brilliant exercise companion, as you are able to accurately monitor distance covered, among other data and enjoy your ride at the same time.

This luxury 2 tire machine runs on speeds of up to 80KM per hour. The hydraulic breaks and the enduro tires are designed to cater to any possible incident. Unlike most other eBike’s which seem promising and eventually disappoints even after exorbitant price tags in critical areas like speed, durability, mechanical efficiency or aesthetic value, the futuristic A51 eBike has been carefully designed with attention to detail to strike the balance between all of these factors.

The BV fashion brand is known for innovation and breaking barriers in cutting edge technology and apparel. Bian’s designs range from signature series watches, street couture racing jackets, athletic apparel, footwear, just to name a few. Bian defiantly aims to impress and challenge his dare-to-be different approach to design.

Since 1990, Bian Variani focuses on signature designed products that are cutting edge in both design and technology. Innovative and quality products is the foundation of our goals, and aligns with our motto: "Make the impossible, possible." Every time you purchase a Bian Variani product, you take one-step closer to the future. We challenge innovation daily and take the dare-to-be-different approach in everything we do. We strive to empower personality through design.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/A51-bian-variani-ebike/prweb13948298.htm