MHTB, Prominent Silicon Valley Accounting Firm, Announces New Name, Brand Identity

Founded in 1971, McCahan, Helfrick, Thiercof & Butera is Now MHTB Accountancy Group of Silicon Valley

McCahan, Helfrick, Thiercof and Butera Accountancy Corporation (MHTB), a long-standing, respected South Bay accounting firm, today announced its new name and brand identity — MHTB Accountancy Group of Silicon Valley (http://www.mhtb.com). Launched in 1971 by Bruce McCahan and later joined by partners Charles Helfrick, Ray Thiercof and James Butera, MHTB has maintained a level of trust and confidence with individuals and professionals, as well as medical, real estate, technology, retail and wholesale business clientele — delivering a wide range of proactive, accurate, and timely financial solutions.

EVOLUTION OF A SOUTH BAY FINANCIAL BENCHMARK



As Silicon Valley has grown, MHTB’s team of professionals has evolved with it under the direction of its managing partners James F. Butera, Angelo O. Pezzoni, Marcia R. Nuñez and Michael N. Shumway. The firm’s hallmark tradition of friendliness and approachability established by its founding partners continues, along with knowledgeable fiduciary advice and counsel, litigation support services and the comprehensive assessment and preparation of tax returns and financials. Founding partner Butera recently summed-up MHTB’s philosophy by saying, “We provide our clients with an unparalleled level of expertise, accessibility and responsiveness. Yes, we crunch numbers, but we also listen carefully to what our clients’ goals and dreams are, and offer the soundest possible advice and counsel to strengthen their overall financial condition.”

MANAGING PARTNERS PROVIDE A WIDE VARIETY OF ACCOUNTING EXPERTISE



One significant reason why MHTB has garnered its unique reputation over the years is that each managing partner specializes in a different, specific area in the field of accounting. With the support of their team of expert managers, assistants and administrative staff, the four partners are able to offer an unusually wide variety of financial services to the firm’s varied clientele.

James F. Butera, C.P.A. — A founding partner of the firm, Mr. Butera has years of professional experience in public accounting with an emphasis in tax planning, business planning and litigation support services. His expertise in accounting and tax matters is widely recognized by attorneys and justices who retain his services to provide expert testimony.

Angelo O. Pezzoni, C.P.A. — Mr. Pezzoni has practiced public accounting since 1998 and joined the firm in 2001 as a staff accountant. He oversees the firm’s audit, review and compilation practice and manages the firm’s financial reporting quality control and peer review. He works closely with individual and small business clients with their tax planning and preparation needs as well.

Marcia R. Nuñez, C.P.A. — Ms. Nuñez is the firm’s taxation services partner, with more than 15 years of experience in tax planning and consulting. She works with a wide range of clients and consults with key executives and corporations, specializing in entity structure and corporate compliance counsel. She also provides tax, financial and estate planning services to various types of individual clients and closely-held businesses.

Michael N. Shumway, C.P.A. — Mr. Shumway has been a public accounting professional since 1992 and has been with the firm since 2003. He specializes in litigation support services involving business valuations, analysis of income and cash flow to determine spousal and child support, and the tracing of separate property. He works alongside James Butera, both of whom are well known in the legal community for their record of expert witness testimony.

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE



With a solid footing established nearly 50 years ago, a stellar reputation among both clients and peers and the added asset of having a smart, exacting and talented cadre of accounting professionals sensitive to their clients’ needs, the team at MHTB Accountancy Group looks eagerly to continue providing comprehensive accounting services to its clients for years to come.

ABOUT MHTB ACCOUNTANCY GROUP OF SILICON VALLEY



MHTB Accountancy Group of Silicon Valley is a highly respected and recognized accountancy firm founded on the principal that its clients deserve the utmost in professional expertise and service. Founded by Bruce McCahan, Charles Helfrick, Ray Thiercof and James Butera in the early 1970s, MHTB has earned the highest level of trust and confidence with its clientele over the years.



Member, American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Certified Advisors for Xero and QuickBooks accounting software.

Located at 1655 Willow Street, San Jose, California 95125.

Phone: 408-266-4755 — Web: http://www.mhtb.com — Email: info@mhtb.com

Linkedin: http://tinyurl.com/jyx3gs4

Facebook: http://fb.me/MHTBAccountancyGroup

ACCURACY • RELIABILITY • TRUST • SINCE 1971

# # #

For more information about MHTB Accountancy Group of Silicon Valley, to schedule interviews or to obtain photographs, contact Fred Gillaspy at: 831-438-2809, or email to: marketing(at)mhtb(dot)com. © Copyright 2016-17 MHTB Accountancy Group of Silicon Valley. The MHTB Accountancy Group of Silicon Valley Logo is a trademark of MHTB Accountancy Group of Silicon Valley. Any other products, brand names or companies are trademarks or registered marks of their respective companies.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13949074.htm