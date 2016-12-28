Modified Locking Joint Plier Invented by InventHelp Client (BRK-1213)

A leading invention submission company, InventHelp is submitting RYAN'S JOURNEYMAN CLAMP to companies for review.

Many hardware items exist that assist with holding two items together during construction projects, such as C clamps or table mounted units. Although convenient, such tools are too bulky for projects that require smaller items to be clamped together.

An inventor from Cullman, Ala., has invented the patent-pending RYAN'S JOURNEYMAN CLAMP, a device that holds pipes together during welding operations. "Years ago, I was working on small bore piping and needed a plier to hold the pipes in position," said the inventor. "I was inspired to invent this device as a solution to that problem." RYAN'S JOURNEYMAN CLAMP has the ability to engage with round cross-section items without slipping off, saving time and increasing productivity while on the job – like having an extra hand.

This invention would appeal to construction workers and building contractors. It is convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-BRK-1213, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



