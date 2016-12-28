More Business Leaders Predict Growth for 2017

According to a recent poll done by Express Employment Professionals through the Refresh Leadership blog, the number of leaders expecting exponential growth has increased year over year.

Express Employment Professionals released new poll results today revealing business leaders’ business performance predictions for 2017.

Employers were asked, “What are your business performance predictions for 2017?” on the Refresh Leadership blog for executives and business leaders. Of 133 respondents, 58 percent said, “We will see moderate growth.” Another 21 percent predict “exponential growth,” while 14 percent expect to “remain steady, but unchanged.” Five percent say they “will likely experience a decrease in business activity.”

“This shows business leaders are overall more optimistic at the end of 2016 than they were at the conclusion of 2015. Fewer are predicting a decrease in business activity, while more are predicting exponential growth,” said Bob Funk, CEO of Express, and a former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

In 2015, 50 percent of respondents anticipated moderate growth and 16 percent predicted exponential growth.

In a corresponding poll on the Movin’ On Up blog for job seekers and those starting their careers, 77 readers answered the question, “What are your job market predictions for 2017?” A slim majority of readers, 27 percent, said “Up and up! I’m definitely getting a job offer or promotion this year.” This is an increase from 2015 when 18 percent of respondents indicated they expected a new job or promotion.

The next highest percentage of readers, 26 percent, responded with “It’s good enough to test the waters and see what else is out there for me.” The percentage of respondents selecting this option dropped from 2015, when the number was 34 percent.

“These results are an encouraging sign as we head into the New Year,” Funk said. “The six percent increase in the number of business leaders expecting to see ‘exponential growth’ provides an optimistic outlook that companies will be hiring and growing in 2017.

“Whether the reason for the optimism is based on the election outcome, hope for the new year, or a combination of the two, business growth in 2017 will be a key factor in the number of opportunities for workers in the U.S.”

This optimism comes on the heels of a fourth quarter hiring trends survey or 293 employers where 64 percent of respondents indicated the current employment market is trending up.

