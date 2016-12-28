New Safety Feature Invented for Child Car Seats – Designed by InventHelp Client (BTM-2371)

InventHelp, a leading invention company, is submitting the SAFETY SEAT to companies for their possible feedback.

While car seats are designed as a child safety measure, unfortunately children often fall asleep in them and die as a result of being forgotten and left behind in a locked vehicle. Troubled by the frequency of these occurrences, an inventor from Ijamsville, Md., has conceived of a way to make child car seats truly safe.

He developed the patent-pending SAFETY SEAT specifically to prevent the deaths of children left unattended in locked cars in extreme temperatures. As such, it improves motor vehicle safety in general. Designed to operate automatically once the driver and child are in their respective seats, it alerts the driver that a child is still in the car seat as soon as the driver stands up to get out of the car. Furthermore, it is easy to install in a wide variety of motor vehicles. It affords peace of mind for busy parents and care givers. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor’s personal concerns inspired the idea. “After hearing too many news stories involving deaths of children who had been left unattended in a locked car for long periods of time, I decided to find a way to prevent such tragedies,” he said.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-BTM-2371, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com –https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Safety-Seat/prweb13939544.htm