New SCIEX Webinar to Discuss Advancements in N‐Linked Glycosylation Profiling

LabRoots will host the webinar February 1, where participants will gain a better understanding of rapid separation techniques for the analysis of a development‐phase therapeutic glycoprotein.

The key to solving the glycosylation puzzle stands with N‐glycosylation analysis of a development‐phase glycoprotein, having multiple glycosylation sites using these orthogonal methods demonstrated that complementarity.

Most structures were simply identified by public database search either by Expasy or GUcal, based on their molecular weight or measured glucose unit values. Glycan structures not included in the GuCal database were deciphered by exoglycosidase‐based glycan sequencing, to sequentially remove the sugar residues from the nonreductive end of the glycan structures.

In this presentation, attendees can expect a compelling discussion on the complementarity of various liquid phase bioseparation methods including capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography. Participants will learn how to separate and identify N-Glycans in minutes and compare liquid phase separation methods for N-Glycan analysis. They will also receive an introduction to the new Fast Glycan Labeling & Analysis Kit from SCIEX, along with 60-minute sample prep for up to 96 glycan samples.

The speaker for this webinar will be Laura Salmeron, associate director analytical testing support at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

As an industry veteran, Salmeron has more than 25 years of experience working in the clinical and biotechnology field supporting protein therapeutics. She earned her Bachelor in Science in biochemistry and microbiology and medical technologist from the University Autonoma of Guadalajara, Mexico. In 2015 Laura joined Halozyme Therapeutics in San Diego CA, working with Halozyme Enhance platform partners and leading the Potency group and as a key member of the Analytical Development team working with FIH, Clinical and Commercial products supporting method transfers at CRO’s and CMO’s and regulatory submissions.

The free webinar will be hosted by LabRoots February 1, 2017, beginning at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET. To read more on this event, learn about P.A.C.E. and Florida continuing education credits, or to register, click here.

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciex.com.

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website and producer of educational virtual events and webinars. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13949338.htm