Nose Tip Surgery: Saving Costs for Nose Tip Rhinoplasty Procedure

Nose tip rhinoplasty surgery refers to shaping of the nasal tip and is considered a less risky surgery compared to full nose rhinoplasty that involves bone excision.

Vilnius, Lithuania — (SBWIRE) — 12/28/2016 — Nose tip rhinoplasty is chosen by people who are happy with the bridge of their nose, and just want to reshape the cartilage on the tip of the nose so that it has less of a bulbous tip. It is also being chosen by patients who do not want a drastic change on their face, and want an easier recovery.

The results, as well as the post-operative period is associated closely with the fact whether the nose bone is being touched during the surgery or not. In a simple nasal tip correction operation (sometimes called as "simple rhinoplasty"), there is no need for a bone excision. However, these minor surgeries may not be beneficial for every patient.

"Some patients decide they would only want a nose tip rhinoplasty done while after meeting the surgeon, some change their mind to full rhinoplasty after the surgeon explains how would a patient's nose change after the surgery – therefore, we strongly advise to always consult with the operating surgeon first, as the operation type is needed to be determined, and recommended, by the surgeon according to needs of the patient." – says Andrius Jonutis, the General Deputy Manager at Kardiolita Hospital in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Many patients wanting to cut down the costs for surgery choose nose tip surgery abroad

It is important to note that in the operation that needs the bone and cartilage tissues to be involved, not only the size and shape, but also the functionality of the nose can be improved, which is an added advantage for most patients choosing a full rhinoplasty surgery.

About Kardiolita Hospital

Kardiolita Hospital is the leading private general hospital in Lithuania, accredited by the JCI and working by the highest industry standards. Established in 1998 Kardiolita Hospital provides full range of medical services – from comprehensive diagnostics to various surgical treatments within many medical areas.

