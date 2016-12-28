PALM ALERT Invented by InventHelp Client (BTM-2364)

A leading invention submission firm, InventHelp is submitting the PALM ALERT to companies for their review and possible feedback.

An inventor, from Nottingham, Md., thought there needed to be a simple way to enhance personal security, so she invented the patent-pending PALM ALERT.

The PALM ALERT provides an effective way to thwart a criminal attack. It also offers a convenient way to contact help in the event of an emergency. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, the PALM ALERT is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design saves time when calling for help in an emergency or threatening situation.”

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-BTM-2364, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.



