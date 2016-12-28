Patients Choose Varicose Vein Laser Treatment After Seeing No Results from Varicose Vein Treatment at Home

Home treatment for varicose veins that aren‘t causing more serious problems may be recommended for most people. However, most people are happy to choose varicose vein laser treatment and forget the issues and discomfort that varicose veins cause.

Vilnius, Lithuania — (SBWIRE) — 12/28/2016 — While varicose vein treatment at home may be the only treatment needed for people with varicose veins, and it can definitely relieve symptoms and complications such as sores or bleeding, many people would still choose to opt for a surgical procedure if not satisfied with their appearance or symptoms are not well controlled.

Exercising, keeping a healthy weight, elevating legs, avoiding long periods of sitting an standing – all of this helps with varicose veins. However, the numbers of patients who choose varicose vein laser treatment, are growing each year, and this shows that most people are much more likely to opt for a low-risk laser procedure than deal with the varicose veins problems for the rest of their lives.

"I chose varicose vein laser treatment abroad for several reasons: one, the price was much more attractive than what it would have cost me in the UK, two – the procedure is simple and I would not need to spend days in the hospital, and lastly – I spent 3 days in Vilnius which I have never visited before, on the same trip – it was a win-win for me." – says Mary Williams from London, UK.

Varicose veins laser treatment price at Kardiolita Hospital in Vilnius, Lithuania, is significantly lower than in the UK and Scandinavian countries – visit http://www.treatmentinlithuania.co.uk/dermatology-laser-procedures for more information.

To schedule an appointment or with any questions, send a message to: http://www.treatmentinlithuania.co.uk/send-message

Alternatively, please call +44 (0) 203 290 0070 to get all your questions answered.

About Kardiolita Hospital

Kardiolita Hospital is the leading private general hospital in Lithuania, accredited by the JCI and working by the highest industry standards. Established in 1998 Kardiolita Hospital provides full range of medical services – from comprehensive diagnostics to various surgical treatments within many medical areas. Kardiolita Hospital employs 200+ highly qualified Lithuanian doctors with extensive international experience and treatment performance of more than 45+ medical areas. The hospital has long-term experience in treating international patients.

Contact Information:

Contact person: Andrius Jonutis – Deputy CEO

Kardiolita Hospital

Phone: +44 (0) 203 290 0070

Laisves Av. 64a, Vilnius, Lithuania

http://www.treatmentinlithuania.co.uk/

http://www.kardiolita.lt/

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/patients-choose-varicose-vein-laser-treatment-after-seeing-no-results-from-varicose-vein-treatment-at-home-754786.htm