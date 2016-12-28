Post Earnings Coverage as Carnival’s Earnings Surged 34 Percent

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2016 / Active Wall St. announces its post-earnings coverage on Carnival Corp. & PLC (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK). The Company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results on December 20, 2016. The world’s largest cruise operator reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers. Register with us now for your free membership at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Today, AWS is promoting its earnings coverage on CCL and CUK. Get our free coverage by signing up to:

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=CCL

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=CUK

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended on November 30, 2016, Carnival’s revenue topped $3.9 billion, 6% ahead of results for the prior year’s comparable quarter, driven by the Company’s efforts to drive demand. Revenue numbers topped analysts’ forecasts of $3.92 billion.

Carnival reported GAAP net income of $609 million, or $0.83 diluted EPS, more than double compared to $270 million, or $0.35 diluted EPS, for the prior year. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported net income of $491 million, or $0.67 EPS, higher than net income of $389 million, or $0.50 EPS, for the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives and other items, totaling $118 million in gains for Q4 FY16 and $119 million of losses for Q4 FY15. The Company’s adjusted earnings numbers outperformed Wall Street’s expectations of $0.58 per share.

FY 2016 Results

Carnival’s net income for FY16 totaled $2.8 billion, or $3.72 diluted EPS, compared to $1.8 billion, or $2.26 diluted EPS, for the prior year. The Company’s FY16 adjusted net income of $2.6 billion, or $3.45 adjusted EPS, was higher than adjusted net income of $2.1 billion, or $2.70 adjusted EPS, for FY15. Revenues for FY16 were $16.4 billion, $0.7 billion higher than the $15.7 billion reported in the prior year.

Quarter in Detail

During Q4 FY16, Carnival’s gross revenue yields (revenue per available lower berth day or “ALBD”) increased 1.6%. In constant currency, net revenue yields increased 4.1% for Q4 FY16 better than the guidance provided in September 2016 of up approximately 3%. During the reported quarter, the Company’s gross cruise costs, including fuel per ALBD, increased 0.2% on a y-o-y basis In constant currency, net cruise costs, excluding fuel per ALBD, increased 1.0%, in-line with September guidance of up approximately 1%.

During Q4 FY16, Carnival generated $2.87 billion of revenue through Passenger Tickets, up 6.1% on y-o-y basis. The Company’s Onboard and Other revenues were $1.02 billion in the reported quarter, up 5.4% versus the corresponding year ago quarter. During Q4 FY16, Carnival’s Tour and Other revenues surged 24.2% y-o-y to $41 million.

Outlook

Carnival expects FY17 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 2.5% compared to the prior year. The Company expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency to be up approximately 1.0% compared to the prior year. For FY17, Carnival is projecting adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.30 to $3.60.

For Q1 FY17, Carnival is expecting constant currency net revenue yields to be up approximately 1.5% to 2.5% compared to Q1 FY16. Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the upcoming quarter are expected to be higher by approximately 1.5% to 2.5% compared to the prior year. For Q1 FY17, Carnival is estimating adjusted earnings in the band of $0.31 to $0.35 per share.

Balance Sheet

Carnival delivered $95 million in cost savings in FY16, which is $20 million more than the $75 million included in the Company’s original FY16 guidance. In FY16, the Company reported over $5 billion in cash from operations and returned more than half to shareholders, having distributed $1 billion through annual dividend and investing over $2 billion in the ongoing share repurchase program.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, Carnival Corp.’s stock slightly slipped 0.74%, ending the trading session at $52.64. A total volume of 1.29 million shares were traded at the end of the day. In the last three months and previous six months, shares of the company have advanced 9.62% and 22.10%, respectively. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 14.04 and has a dividend yield of 2.66%. The stock currently has a market cap of $37.60 billion.

Carnival PLC’s stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $51.75, marginally falling 0.58% from its previous closing price of $52.05. A total volume of 101.89 thousand shares have exchanged hands. CUK’s stock price advanced 6.71% in the past three months, and 18.66% in the previous six months. The company’s shares are trading at a PE ratio of 15.85 and have a dividend yield of 2.71%. At the close of the markets on Tuesday, the company’s share price registered a market cap of $37.66 billion.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the “Author”) and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the “Reviewer”) represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the “Sponsor”), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you’re a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street

ReleaseID: 451841