Post Earnings Coverage as Navistar’s Net Loss Narrowed down in Q4 FY16

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Spartan Motors Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2016 / Active Wall St. announces its post-earnings coverage on Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) (“Navistar”). The Company posted its financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2016 (Q4 FY16) and full year 2016 (FY16) on December 20, 2016. The Lisle, Illinois-based Company’s quarterly sales and revenues declined 17% y-o-y; however, net loss narrowed in the reported quarter. Register with us now for your free membership at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

One of Navistar International’s competitors within the Trucks & Other Vehicles space, Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR), reported early in November its operating results for the third quarter of 2016. AWS will be initiating a research report on Spartan Motors in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its earnings coverage on NAV; touching on SPAR. Get our free coverage by signing up to:

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=NAV

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=SPAR

Earnings Reviewed

During Q4 FY16, Navistar’s total sales and revenue was $2.06 billion compared to $2.49 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY15. Total sales and revenue numbers for the reported quarter missed consensus market expectations of $2.18 billion. The Company attributed the decline in sales and revenue numbers to lower volumes in the core US and Canadian markets for Class 6-8 trucks and buses.

The trucks and bus manufacturer reported net loss of $34 million, or $0.42 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16, compared to $50 million, or $0.61 loss per diluted share, last year in the year ago quarter. Furthermore, the quarterly loss per share missed Wall Street’s expectations which had anticipated the Company to report net earnings of $0.24 per diluted share.

For FY16, Navistar’s total sales and revenue were $8.11 billion which came in below $10.14 billion in the year ago same period. The Company reported net loss of $97 million, or $1.19 loss per diluted share, in FY16 compared to $184 million, or $2.25 loss per diluted share, in FY15.

Operating Metrics

In the reported quarter, the Company’s costs and expenses were $2.08 billion versus $2.52 billion in Q4 FY15. During Q4 FY16, loss from continuing operations before income taxes narrowed to $18 million from $27 million in the last year’s comparable quarter. For the reported quarter, the Company’s EBITDA came in at $95 million versus $86 million in the same period one year ago. Furthermore, Navistar reported adjusted EBITDA of $112 million, or 5.4% of sales and revenue in Q4 FY16, compared to $209 million, or 8.4% of sales and revenue, in Q4 FY15.

Product Group Performance

During Q4 FY16, Truck segment sales were $1.40 billion, which came in below the $1.74 billion in Q4 FY15. Furthermore, the segment reported loss $61 million in Q4 FY16 versus loss of $36 million in the year ago same quarter.

The Company’s Parts segment contributed $613 million to total sales and revenue during Q4 FY16 compared to $649 million in the last year comparable quarter. Furthermore, the segment’s profit was marginally down during Q4 FY16 to $162 million from $163 million in the previous year’s same quarter.

Navistar’s Global Operations segment reported sales of $87 million in Q4 FY16 compared to $115 million for the same period last year. The segment recorded loss of $2 million in Q4 FY16, versus loss of $27 million in Q4 FY15.

The Company generated $58 million of revenues from Financial Services in both Q4 FY16 and Q4 FY15. The segment reported profit of $23 million in Q4 FY16 compared to $26 million in the prior year’s corresponding quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the year ended on October 31 2016, Navistar’s net cash provided by operating activities surged to $267 million from $46 million in the previous year’s comparable period. As of October 31, 2016, the Company had cash and cash equivalent balance of $804 million compared to $912 million, at the close of books on October 31, 2015. Furthermore, the Company had reported long-term debt of $4.0 billion in its books of accounts as on October 31, 2016, versus $4.15 billion as on October 31, 2015.

Outlook

In its earnings guidance for full-year FY17, Navistar anticipates revenues to be similar to numbers reported in FY16. Adjusted EBITDA for FY17 is forecasted to be higher than adjusted EBITDA reported in FY16. Furthermore, the Company expects manufacturing cash of about $800 million in FY17, including the capital injection from Volkswagen Truck & Bus.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on December 27, 2016, Navistar’s stock price climbed 1.42% to end the day at $32.20. A total volume of 593.79 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. The company’s share price has soared 50.68% in the past three months and 264.25% on YTD basis. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.63 billion.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the “Author”) and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the “Reviewer”) represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the “Sponsor”), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you’re a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street

ReleaseID: 451843