Post Earnings Coverage as Valspar Q4 Missed Market Estimates

Upcoming AWS Coverage on PPG Industries Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2016 / Active Wall St. announces its post-earnings coverage on The Valspar Corp. (NYSE: VAL). The Company posted its financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2016 (Q4 FY16) and full year fiscal 2016 (FY16) on December 20, 2016. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Company reported a 4% y-o-y decline in its quarterly net sales; however its net income rose 1% on a y-o-y basis during the reported quarter. Register with us now for your free membership at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

One of The Valspar’s competitors within the Specialty Chemicals space, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG), will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings release on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, before US stock markets open and will conduct its Teleconference on the same day at 2 p.m. ET. AWS will be initiating a research report on PPG Industries in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its earnings coverage on VAL; touching on stock like PPG. Get our free coverage by signing up to:

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=VAL

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=PPG

Earnings Reviewed

During the quarter ended on October 28, 2016, Valspar reported net sales of $1.11 billion compared to $1.15 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY15. The market had expected the Company to report total revenue of $1.16 billion. Additionally, Q4 FY16 net sales included foreign currency translation headwinds of 1% and a decline in total volume of 2% y-o-y.

The paint maker’s net income improved marginally to $103.59 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16 compared to $102.36 million, or $1.26 per diluted share. The quarterly net income included restructuring and other asset-related charges amounting to $5 million and expenses related to the proposed merger with The Sherwin-Williams Co. of approximately $3 million. Furthermore, total one-time expenses impacted Q4 FY16 net income by $0.10 per share. Wall Street had expected the Company to report net income (excluding one-timers) of $1.37 per diluted share.

In FY16, Valspar’s net sales came in at $4.19 billion compared to $4.39 billion in the previous year period. During FY16, acquisitions added 3% to net sales and 2% to volume; while sales was impacted by a 3% headwind from foreign currency translation. The Company reported net income of $353.04 million, or $4.36 per diluted share in FY16, versus $399.51 million, or $4.85 per diluted share, in FY15.

Operational Metrics

In the reported quarter, the Company’s gross profit stood at $393.57 million compared to $413.61 million in Q4 FY15. During Q4 FY16, Valspar’s selling, general, and administrative expenses were $224.50 million versus $211.38 million in the prior year’s corresponding quarter. The Company’s income from operations came in at $134.07 million in Q4 FY16 compared to $168.99 million in Q4 FY15. The Company reported EBIT of $109.30 million for Q4 FY16 versus $144.79 million in the last year’s comparable quarter.

Segment-Wise

The Company’s Coatings segment reported a 2% y-o-y growth in volume, with acquisition 1% of the total volume of growth. However, Coatings segment’s sales fell 2% y-o-y to $626.10 million, which was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation and partially offset by acquisition’s benefits. In Q4 FY16, the segment reported an EBIT of $108.94 million compared to $122.71 million in Q4 FY16. During the reported period, EBIT as a percent of net sales fell to 17.4% from 19.2% in the year-ago same period.

Valspar’s Paints segment’s volume decline 7% on a y-o-y basis in Q4 FY16. The segment’s net sales were also down by 7% in Q4 FY16 to $420.95 million, with a 1% negative impact from foreign currency translation. Paints segment’s EBIT fell 21% on a y-o-y basis to $44.05 million in Q4 FY16, primarily on lower sales and higher employee-related costs, partially offset by benefits from productivity initiatives. In Q4 FY16, EBIT as a percent of net sales stood at 10.5% compared to 12.3% in Q4 FY15.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

At the close of books on October 28, 2016, Valspar had $174.72 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $185.96 million at the close of books on October 30, 2015. The Company’s long-term debt reduced in the reported year, which stood at $1.56 billion as on October 28, 2016, compared to $1.71 billion as on October 30, 2015.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, Valspar’s stock rose slightly by 0.02%, ending the trading session at $103.50. A total volume of 213.86 thousand shares were traded at the end of the day. In the last twelve months, shares of the company have advanced 25.30%. Moreover, the stock surged 26.52% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 23.77 and has a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the “Author”) and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the “Reviewer”) represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the “Sponsor”), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you’re a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street

ReleaseID: 451831