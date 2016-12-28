PowerObjects, an HCL Company, Will Host a Nine-Session Webinar Series on CRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Aligning with Microsoft's recent release of Dynamics 365, PowerObjects will host a webinar series.

PowerObjects, an HCL Company, is proud to announce an upcoming webinar series around Microsoft’s recent release of Dynamics 365. This free, nine-session, educational series will cover a range of topics surrounding CRM for Dynamics 365 and will be presented by multiple PowerObjects CRM experts. Kicking off on Thursday, January 5th and running through Thursday, February 2nd, the webinars will take place each Tuesday and Thursday, from 1:00 to 1:30pm.

“Aligning with Microsoft’s release of Dynamics 365, we want our CRM community to be in-the-know and feel totally confident about what’s changing and what’s staying the same. That is the sole focus of this webinar series.” says Gretchen Opferkew, Director of Education for PowerObjects. “Each webinar will focus on a different topic and include a live demo.”

The topics for the series will include, an overview of what’s new, field service, app for Outlook, relationship insights, mobile features, portals, designing the user experience, learning paths, and project service.

For more details about this webinar series and to register, click here.

PowerObjects, an HCL Company, is 100% focused on providing CRM service, support, education, and add-ons for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Winner of the 2015 Microsoft Dynamics CRM Cloud Partner of the Year, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of CRM experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

