Realtor Wendy Millar Illustrates the Essentials of Success in Real Estate

Realtor Wendy Millar, of ERA Queen City Realty, lists the top five tips for real estate agents regarding best practices.

Realtor Wendy Millar, of ERA Queen City Realty, in light of Business Awareness Month, is on a mission to educate fellow real estate professionals on how to succeed. “Real estate is a highly competitive industry, but there are ways to stand out above the competition,” said Millar, who is a Realtor and additionally sits on the non-profit board of Hyssop Housing Inc., a collective of women who aspire to provide safe, fully sustainable, culturally diverse housing for adult 55+ lesbians of color and the women who love them.

No. 1: Due diligence. Realtors must be prepared to help their clients in every aspect of the real estate transaction. “Know the person you are dealing with and what their needs are in purchasing a home,” stressed Millar, who focuses on first-time buyers.

No. 2: Follow up. “Keep on top of what is going on emotionally and financially with your clients at all times,” said Millar. “Following up shows that you care about what is most likely the biggest transaction of your client’s life.”

No. 3: Listen. “Oftentimes we as Realtors may not be truly attuned to what our clients really want and need,” said Millar. “Interviews at the beginning and check-ins throughout the homebuying process assure you are up-to-date with clients’ intentions.”

No. 4: Market oneself. Using the right marketing tools not only helps Realtors find the right leads, but enables potential clients to find them. “It also allows you to stay on the cutting-edge of the industry,” noted Millar.

No. 5: Be an expert. “Always be savvy of your current market and industry,” concluded Millar, who has sold over $2.5 million in closed transactions in just under one year. “Make it a point to know everything in your geographic area to ensure you are finding the right listings for your clients.”

