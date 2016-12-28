Remove Waste Water from RVs More Efficiently Via SB RV BUDDY – Designed by InventHelp Client (BGF-2045)

A leading invention submission company, InventHelp is submitting the SB RV BUDDY to companies for their consideration.

The task of draining waste water from an RV can be both strenuous and messy, causing the surrounding ground to become contaminated. In order to solve these problems, an inventor from Southgate, Mich., came up with and developed the patent-pending SB RV BUDDY.

This device provides a more efficient way to drain waste water from an RV. It avoids strain and hassle, prevents line backups, and avoids messy spills and ground contamination.

Ergonomic and easy to use, the SB RV BUDDY is ideal for all RV owners, and, as an alternative, it can be used for drainage of any type of liquid.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15- -, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/SB-RV-Buddy/prweb13939365.htm