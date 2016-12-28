Rentokil Aims to Break the Mosquito Life Cycle Through Collective Efforts to Save Lives

Petaling Jaya, Selangor — (SBWIRE) — 12/27/2016 — ACTING as Aedes Fighters, dedicated volunteers from Rentokil Initial Malaysia have worked together on a mission to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds, reducing the mosquito population, and to create healthier and safer environments for our communities. This nationwide initiative is part of the organisation's annual corporate social responsibility programme; Community Oriented Health Education Programme (COHEP), which aims to galvanise the communities in Malaysia into taking actions to preserve a clean and hygienic environment in and out of their residency to keep mosquitoes at bay.

Today, volunteers of the organisation in their respective states; Ipoh, Kuantan and Klang Valley have completed their mission with great efforts and achieved the objectives of this programme. The team in Ipoh has contributed to Salvation Army Ipoh Children's Home, the Kuantan volunteers has helped to clean up Rapha Children's Home while the Klang Valley team has certainly created a healthier and safer environment for the old folks here in Pusat Jagaan Warga Emas Mitchell, Petaling Jaya, as well as the neighbourhood. The general agenda of the programme includes an opening speech, a cleaning session, and also complimentary pest control services such as general pest spraying, bed bug and termite inspection for the home, and water-based fogging around the neighbouring areas.

The united efforts of all volunteers have resulted in cleaner and safer environments which include the successful removal of stagnant waters to avert the development of mosquito larvae, trimmed trees and plants in the garden to avoid attracting mosquitoes, and cleaned up indoor spaces. These accomplishments have indeed achieved the objectives of the programme, to breaking mosquito life cycle through proper sanitation and collective efforts.

Committed to educating and empowering every individual to take actions in fighting mosquitoes, Rentokil Initial has been driving this programme since 2014 to address this pressing public health concern. The organisation strongly advocates the vitality of sustainable sanitation, concerted effort, and an Integrated Mosquito Management (IMM) approach in protecting Malaysians from vector-borne diseases such as dengue in the long run. Proper sanitation at home is the simplest yet most significant action we can all practise to prevent mosquito breeding grounds from being developed in the first place, followed by corrective treatments targeted at different stages of the mosquito life cycle to reduce its population.

'Living our mission in 'Protecting People and Enhancing Lives' and as part of our continuous efforts to create healthier and safer environments, we are always educating and advocating the importance of collective efforts to maintain a safe, healthy and happy environment in our communities.' said Carol Lam, the Managing Director of Rentokil Initial Malaysia. The volunteers from all other states in Malaysia will be conducting this meaningful programme throughout 2017.

Dengue in Malaysia

Dengue is the fastest-growing vector-borne infection in the world and Southeast Asia is the epicenter of dengue mosquito breeding due to its tropical climate. In Malaysia, a total of 97,052 dengue fever cases with 229 deaths have been recorded as of 13 December 2016.

About Rentokil Initial Malaysia

Established in Malaysia for 50 years, Rentokil Initial is a pest control and hygiene services market leader in the country. For more information on our services, please contact:

You may also follow Rentokil Pest Control Malaysia Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/rentokil.malaysia/ and Initial Hygiene Malaysia Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/initial.malaysia/ for more updated news on their continuous efforts in protecting people and enhancing lives.

