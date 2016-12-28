Research Reports Initiated on REITs Stocks Allied Properties REIT, Dream Office REIT, Cominar REIT, and Artis REIT

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2016 / Active Wall St. announces the list of stocks for today’s research reports. Pre-market the Active Wall St. team provides the technical coverage impacting selected stocks trading on the Toronto Exchange and belonging under the Real Estate sector. Companies recently under review include Allied Properties REIT, Dream Office REIT, Cominar REIT, and Artis REIT. Get all of our free research reports by signing up at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

On Friday, December 23, 2016, the Toronto Exchange Composite Index was down 0.05%, finishing the day at 15,328.15.

Active Wall St. has initiated research reports on the following equities: Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AP-UN), Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: D-UN), Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CUF-UN), and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX-UN). Register with us now for your free membership and research reports at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AP-UN)

Toronto, Canada headquartered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stock edged 0.31% higher, to finish Friday’s session at $35.32 with a total volume of 39,721 shares traded. Over the last one month and the previous one year, Allied Properties REIT’s shares have gained 7.03% and 10.27%, respectively. The Company’s shares are trading above its 50-day moving average. Allied Properties REIT’s 200-day moving average of $36.94 is above its 50-day moving average of $34.26. Shares of the Company, which operates as an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust in Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 13.62. See our research report on AP-UN.TO at: http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=AP.UN.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: D-UN)

On Friday, shares in Toronto, Canada-based Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust recorded a trading volume of 5.12 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 363,887 shares. The stock ended the day 1.52% higher at $19.37. Dream Office REIT’s stock has gained 9.50% in the last one month and 12.88% in the previous three months. Further, the stock has gained 9.99% in the past one year. Shares of the Company, which invests in the real estate markets of the Canada, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $18.05 is above its 200-day moving average of $17.26. The complimentary research report on D-UN.TO at: http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=D.UN.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CUF-UN)

On Friday, shares in Quebec City, Canada headquartered Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ended the session 0.35% higher at $14.45 with a total volume of 315,121 shares traded. Cominar REIT’s shares have advanced 2.70% in the last one month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average. Furthermore, the stock’s 200-day moving average of $15.84 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $14.16. Shares of Cominar REIT are trading, which engages in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties in the province of Quebec, at a PE ratio of 9.14. Register for free and access the latest research report on CUF-UN.TO at: http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=CUF.UN.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AX-UN)

Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s stock edged 0.32% higher, to close the day at $12.47. The stock recorded a trading volume of 204,052 shares. Artis REIT’s shares have advanced 6.04% in the previous one month. Shares of the company, which operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust in Canada, are trading above their 50-day moving average. Moreover, the stock’s 200-day moving average of $12.63 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $11.91. Get free access to your research report on AX-UN.TO at: http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=AX.UN.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the “Author”) and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the “Reviewer”) represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the “Sponsor”), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you’re a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street

ReleaseID: 451836