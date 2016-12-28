RestorationMaster Develops Mt. Prospect, IL Micro-Site to Expand the Online Marketing Campaign for ServiceMaster by Metzler

RestorationMaster has expanded the online marketing campaign for ServiceMaster by Metzler with the addition of the new Mt. Prospect, IL micro-site.

ServiceMaster by Metzler has been a leading provider of disaster restoration and cleaning services for Elk Grove Village, IL and the surrounding areas in Cook County since 1989. RestorationMaster recently developed a new micro-site for ServiceMaster by Metzler on RestorationMasterFinder.com for Mt. Prospect, IL to boost their digital marketing campaign in this area. The Mt. Prospect, IL micro-site will drive more local search traffic to these service pages to generate more quality sales leads.

The service pages of the Mt. Prospect, IL micro-site are highly optimized so that people searching for these services in the Mt. Prospect area will be driven to these pages. This new micro-site contains contact information for ServiceMaster by Metzler as well as several service pages including fire damage restoration, mold remediation, water damage restoration, and reconstruction services. The local search traffic that is generated by these pages will increase the number of sales leads for ServiceMaster by Metzler which will help improve their conversion rate.

About RestorationMasterFinder.com

RestorationMasterFinder.com, or RMF, provides cost effective sales leads for businesses of the disaster restoration and cleaning industries with highly optimized micro-sites. These micro-sites are built to drive more local search traffic from relevant searches to these service pages which will result in more calls and conversions. RMF has a major presence on the biggest search engines including Google, Yahoo, and Bing in addition to many local, vertical, and social media web portals.

About ServiceMaster by Metzler

ServiceMaster by Metzler has been serving the homes and businesses of Cook County, including Elk Grove Village, Mt. Prospect, and Chicago, IL since 1989. Their highly-trained technicians provide quality disaster restoration services as well as complete reconstruction services using the best equipment and cleaning products of the industry to get homes and businesses restored to their pre-disaster condition. ServiceMaster by Metzler is also part of ServiceMaster’s nationwide catastrophic response network and helps with large losses anywhere in the U.S.



Contact ServiceMaster by Metzler at (224) 585-0580 for more information.

