Retailers End Holiday Selling Season Strong, says Starwood Retail Partners Holiday Report

The last three days before Christmas and Hanukkah saw shoppers favoring outerwear and electronics, retailers report

Procrastinating shoppers made the last week before Christmas and the start of Hanukkah some of the best retail days of the season, said Starwood Retail Partners in the latest edition of its exclusive Holiday Report, which reports tenant sales and trends throughout the company's national portfolio.

A longer holiday selling season compared with 2015 and a later Hanukkah (which began on Christmas Eve) propelled last-minute shoppers into Starwood Retail's malls and lifestyle centers as the holidays approached.

"Shoppers want the greatest value for their hard-earned dollars, and many will wait until the last possible moment to find that perfect gift at the best possible price. This year proved that, as Friday, December 23rd proved to be the second-busiest day of the season, our retailers tell us," said Scott Wolstein, CEO of Starwood Retail Partners.

Retailers in Starwood Retail's Eastern region noted that the department stores and specialty apparel retailers were especially strong, with outerwear and accessories seeing gains. Electronics were popular in the Central region, with shoppers waiting in line for stores to open. Colder temperatures propelled sales of outerwear and children's clothing.

To compile the data for the report, Starwood Retail's mall staff requests year-over-year sales from approximately 28 center specialty tenants and department stores that best reflect overall results. Traffic figures are obtained through in-center wifi technology. Retailers also report on the best-selling items at their stores, giving an overview of what today's shoppers want and need. In addition, mall staff at seven centers representative of the portfolio interviewed guests throughout the season for anecdotal evidence of their shopping plans and patterns.

