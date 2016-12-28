Safeware is Recognized as One of Ohio’s Healthiest Worksites in 2016

The Healthy Ohio Business Council recognizes Safeware as a top Healthy Worksite in 2016.

Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, has been selected as an honoree for the 2016 Healthy Worksite Awards. As one of 88 companies recognized across the state of Ohio, Safeware was selected as a result of innovative wellness programs and inclusive health initiatives available to associates.

“Safeware strives to develop opportunities for associates to lead healthy, balanced lives. As an organization, we understand the tremendous benefits of corporate wellness to the individual and to the company” says Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “This recognition demonstrates that our initiatives are not only well-received by our team, but are also among the most effective in the state of Ohio.”

The Healthy Worksite award recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs. Applicants are scored based upon the extent their wellness programs facilitate and encourage employee health, enhance productivity and ensure a healthy work environment.

“Health and wellness efforts result in significant benefits for both employers and employees,” David Cowden, Chair of the Healthy Ohio Business Council said. “Positive returns on investment are realized for an employee who improves his or her health and the employer who realizes reductions in healthcare costs and an overall increase in productivity and job satisfaction.”

With a well-supported Corporate Wellness Program, annual health improvement competitions and a robust insurance package, Safeware offers a variety of opportunities for associates to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. In addition, all health and wellness initiatives are driven by internal volunteers who are passionate about personal well-being.

Safeware has also been recognized as a Healthiest Employer of Central Ohio and an American Heart Association Fit Friendly Worksite. The award reception for the 2016 Healthy Ohio Healthy Worksite awards will be held at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center on January 19, 2017.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at http://www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

