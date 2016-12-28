IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2016 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a class action lawsuit against Cempra, Inc. (“Cempra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CEMP). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between May 1, 2016 and November 1, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm prior to the January 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Cempra shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Cempra made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that solithromycin posed significant safety risks for hepatotoxicity, so the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On November 2, 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted a preliminary review on its website of Cempra’s drug, solithromycin, highlighting a significant safety signal for hepatotoxicity. When this news was disclosed to the public, shares of Cempra decreased in value, causing investors harm.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

