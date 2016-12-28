SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2016 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Pattern Energy Group Inc. (“Pattern” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PEGI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between May 9, 2016 and November 4, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Pattern shares during the Class Period are encouraged to contact the firm prior to the January 10, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here. You can also call Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Pattern made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that Pattern’s operations were deficient with respect to various transaction, process level, and monitoring controls; that Pattern lacked effective internal financial controls; and that as a result of the above, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On November 7, 2016, the Company announced that it had a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting. Pattern stated that its internal controls were “not effective as of September 30, 2016, due to the aggregation of internal control deficiencies related to the implementation, design, maintenance, and operating effectiveness of various transaction, process level, and monitoring controls.” When this information was disclosed to the public, the value of Pattern fell, causing investors harm.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC



Brian Lundin, Esq.



Telephone: 888-713-1033



Facsimile: 888-713-1125



brian@lundinlawpc.com



http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC

ReleaseID: 451824