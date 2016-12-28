Smart ERP Solutions Launches New Website

SmartERP’s website has been completely redesigned in a mobile-friendly format

Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP), a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and services, announced the launch of its newly revamped website, smarterp.com. The completely redesigned, mobile-enabled site allows visitors an easier way to learn about SmartERP’s innovative services and solutions through streamlined navigation and enables them to easily browse information based on their choices. SmartERP has created more rich content including their new Smart Briefs, customer videos, white papers, webinars on demand, cloud offerings and blog postings.

Some of the new features include intelligent career search functionality, direct Twitter feeds from SmartERP’s Twitter page and integrated content social functions for easy sharing of articles and information. The look and feel has been dramatically upgraded with enhanced design elements, unified content organization, enriched color photos, videos and graphics, streamlined font use and more use of rollover functionality. Additionally, SmartERP has integrated their new dedicated SmartERP Vimeo video channel from vimeo.com/smarterpsolutions.

“We are very excited about our new site, as it will allow us to continue to build a community around the SmartERP brand,” said Dave Reik, Director of Marketing. “We will be constantly adding new information about our solutions and services, technical and thought-leadership content, as well as customer case study videos, that will tell their own SmartERP success story.”

The new website links all of SmartERP’s communications platforms together, including their Smart Onboarding and Smart Analytics sites and provides opportunities for SmartERP to engage with prospects and customers to share information about their products and mission. Site visitors can sign up for the Smart eNewsletter directly from the home page to have the latest industry news and insider information delivered straight to their inbox.

About Smart ERP Solutions

Smart ERP Solutions®, Inc. is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable on premise and cloud solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. Smart ERP Solutions enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13949195.htm