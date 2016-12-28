StreamRail Data Shows a 5X Increase in VPAID Adoption on Mobile Since January 2016

Data from ironSource's Video Ad-Server StreamRail Showed a Notable Increase in Usage of VPAID on Mobile

Today, global technology powerhouse ironSource announced that data from their video ad-server StreamRail showed a notable increase in usage of VPAID on mobile. The VPAID format saw a 5X increase on mobile adoption since the beginning of the year, growth which came at the expense of the VAST format.

“Advertiser demand for VPAID has long outpaced supply, and this development means more VPAID inventory will be available to help fuel the continued growth of mobile video,” said Dan Frank, Head of the StreamRail Platform at ironSource.

At a time when measurability is becoming increasingly important to advertisers, VPAID has significant appeal, giving advertisers a greater ability to measure ad performance and solve for issues like viewability, brand safety, and ad fraud.

Yet, while VPAID has been the dominant video standard on desktop for some time, adoption on mobile has still lagged, with technical problems of embedding VPAID javascript contrasting with the relatively easy integration of VAST slowing mobile penetration. Today, however, publishers are increasingly moving from the VAST to VPAID format, suggesting that mobile is on its way to matching desktop-level standardization.

Data from the StreamRail platform also shows that large video players (650X500) have over 20% higher CPM than medium (500X400) players, while medium players generate 10% better CPMs than small players. Publishers would do well to incorporate large screen video players where they can.

Mobile video ad spending in the US jumped 80.6% in 2015 and is forecast to see double-digit growth through 2019, according to eMarketer. Despite the incredible opportunity, however, publishers and advertisers still struggle with a lack of standards adopted industry-wide.

“Users are increasingly consuming video on their mobile phones, and it’s critical that industry players keep pace with standards which ensure the video ad experience is effective for brands, lucrative for publishers, and above all enjoyable for users,” continued Frank. “The closer we can get to a de facto standard for video ad technology, the better it will be for everyone involved.”

