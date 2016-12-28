Team O’Neil Rally School Winter Driving Courses Begin January 7

Thanks to several early winter storms and significant snowfall in the immediate forecast, Team O'Neil Rally School Winter Driving Courses will commence on January 7, 2017. The one-day course gives students the skills and proper instincts necessary to deal with changing road conditions and harsh winter driving.

The 2016-17 winter has begun with significant early snowfall and consistent cold temperatures. The result is quickly changing road conditions for New England drivers. The Team O’Neil Rally School located in northern New Hampshire offers a series of one-day Winter Driving Courses that give students the skills and instincts to safely navigate slippery roads. Students learn car control on actual snow-covered surfaces in a safe and controlled environment. The courses are well-suited to younger drivers or those with limited experience in varied conditions.

The day begins with a short classroom session, students then drive their own vehicle on Team O’Neil’s safe and open skidpad and slalom areas through a variety of exercises to gain confidence. Students learn how their particular vehicle handles and reacts on snow and ice, as well as how the safety systems installed on the vehicle (ABS, traction control, DSC, etc) function for and against them in different situations.

Students also perform Accident Avoidance maneuvers, a vital and potentially life-saving part of any driver education (and one that works as well in the summer as the winter). The day wraps up with a drive around a series of open roads at the Team O’Neil Rally School facility. Students go up and down hills and around corners, practicing the skills and reactions that were learned on the skidpad and slalom courses.

The cost of the Winter Driving School is $499, with discounts for military/locals. Classes run from approximately 9am-4pm. Team O’Neil Rally Driving School courses make an ideal gift for drivers of all abilities and ages. To learn more or make a reservation visit TeamOneil.com or call 603-444-4488.

For the past 20 years Team O’Neil Rally School located in Dalton, NH has offered a variety of dirt and gravel road driving courses, including rally driving, winter safe driving, off-road and security courses for individuals, private companies and government agencies. Courses offer educational and recreational experiences appropriate for all abilities. The facility sits on 585 acres of rolling terrain with over 6 miles of stage rally roads, and miles of OHRV and four-wheel drive trails. The Motorsports division offers competition rally car preparation, support and serves as the United States distributor of M-Sport parts and car kits. For more information visit teamoneil.com.

