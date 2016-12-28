The Inn at Longwood Medical Gives Back

The Inn at Longwood Medical, a leading hotel in the Longwood Medical Area, is offering free parking to overnight guests throughout December and February, as well as participating in Toys For Tots.

A Longwood Medical Area hotel is contributing to the holiday spirit this year with initiatives dedicated to both its guests and Boston families in need. Overnight parking in Boston will be complimentary for hotel guests throughout December and February, thanks to a new special at The Inn at Longwood Medical; as part of its Inn Gives Back offer, the property is offering rates from $189 a night. Additionally, staff members at the Inn participated in Toys For Tots, gathering a number of toys to be donated to children in the area.

“The Inn at Longwood Medical always strives to provide guests with a comfortable and easy stay during their visits,” said Gayle Sinclair, Director of Sales & Marketing. “In the winter, when parking in Boston is especially difficult to come by, this is one way that we can help people visiting the region’s hospitals have a safe and positive experience. We’re also proud to have partnered with Toys For Tots to provide a magical holiday for children across the region.”

Located near some of the most renowned hospitals in the country and the world, The Inn at Longwood Medical is one of the top hotels in the Longwood Medical Area. The Inn offers a variety of rooms and suites ranging from business accommodations to lodging for large families and group travel. To learn more about these Boston accommodations and the property’s additional special offers, visit their official website.

