The Israel Project Hosts Conference Call Reaction to US Secretary Kerry’s Plan for Middle East Peace with Israel’s Michael Oren & Mike Herzog

The Israel Project is hosting a conference call today with Israel's Michael Oren and Mike Herzog reacting to U.S. Secretary Kerry's plan for Middle East Peace. The call is on-the-record.

Israeli Deputy Minister for Diplomacy, and former Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Oren, followed by Mike Herzog, former senior Israeli peace negotiator who worked most recently in 2014 on the Kerry Initiative.

What: Conference call

Who: Michael Oren & Mike Herzog

When: TODAY DECEMBER 28, 2016 1:00pm EST

Dial-In Details: 1-800-247-5110, pass code: 2117

Michael Oren is an American-born Israeli historian, author, politician, former ambassador to the United States, and current member of the Knesset for the Kulanu party and the Deputy Minister for Diplomacy in the Prime Minister's Office.

Mike Herzog has held senior positions in the office of Israel's Minister of Defense, under four ministers and was the Chief of Staff to Minister Ehud Barak. In those positions, he was at the center of Israeli decision-making on all key strategic, defense and political issues. General Herzog is also a military fellow at the Washington Institute, where he published extensively on Middle Eastern affairs. General Herzog is the son of the late president of Israel, Chaim Herzog.

