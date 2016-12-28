Tips on Clothing Selection Highlights the Importance of Fabric Labels, Notes Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc

Commenting on a recent article, the Los Angeles based label manufacturer notes that designers and manufacturers can rely on custom printed labels to promote various features of their unique clothing collection.

Shoppers interested in purchasing clothing that will last a long time can use a variety of methods to determine the quality of a garment, such as examining the stitching or reading the labels, according to a December 9 article published on MNN. Southern California based label manufacturer Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling notes that fabric labels can provide shoppers with valuable information that can help them determine the quality of a garment. Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling goes on to note that there are a variety of ways that designers and clothing manufacturers alike can rely on custom fabric labels, such as:

Washing Instructions – Today’s consumers want information they can quickly access and easily use. Designers and clothing manufacturers can utilize custom fabric labels to properly inform shoppers about the specific washing instructions needed for garments, which may be particularly important if they are made out of delicate fabrics. That way, notes Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling, individuals can keep their clothing from fading or getting ruined in the wash. Moreover, consumers can also enjoy their purchased garments for a longer period of time and will associate a brand with durability and high quality.

Eco-Friendliness – As more people are becoming concerned about sustainability, consumers are making conscious efforts to find ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling goes on to note that in addition to washing instructions, designers and clothing manufacturers can use fabric labels to promote the eco-friendly nature of their garments. That way, shoppers who want to do their part to save the planet can do so by purchasing environmentally friendly clothing.

Made in America – Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling goes on to note that, as more shoppers are choosing to make purchases from companies that manufacture their products locally, designers can promote their locally sewn garments with custom printed labels and further establish their brand’s reputation and image. Moreover, the label agency notes, by promoting their locally manufactured collection with custom printed labels, designers can connect with shoppers and form a lasting impression.

Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc. concludes by noting that custom printed fabric labels can help designers and clothing manufacturers promote various features of their clothing collection that can help establish their brand and reach out to shoppers with certain preferences.

