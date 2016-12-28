Toy Enables Babies and Toddlers to Have Fun and Emulate Adults – Designed by InventHelp Client (BTM-2337)

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is submitting the MY PHONE to companies for their possible consideration.

After watching her baby grandson play with his father’s cell phone, an inventor from Baltimore, Md., decided that there should be a toy that allows for such exploration. That’s when she came up with MY PHONE.

This toy serves as an entertaining and educational toy for babies and toddlers. It not only promote fun and focus, but it helps the child emulate adults.

Durable, versatile and easy to use, MY PHONE serves as a more dynamic alternative to conventional toys, and it can be produced in design variations.

