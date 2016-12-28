US Market Report for Neuroendoscopes 2017; New Report Launched

DrugPipeline.net has announced the addition of “US Market Report for Neuroendoscopes 2017 – MedCore” research report to their website DrugPipeline.net

Bangalore, India — (SBWIRE) — 12/28/2016 — This market encompasses disposable flexible fiberscopes, glass optic endoscopes, reusable flexoscopes, videoscopes, disposable flexible fiberscope adapters and neuroendoscopic hand instruments. This market will continue to increase, driven primarily by growth in procedural volumes for their most common use. Similar trends will be seen in glass optic endoscopes as they have excellent image quality and are preferred for many neurosurgical procedures. ASP in these markets will decrease slightly for competitors to maintain market share.

The market for reusable flexoscopes will experience significant growth driven by resurgence in the use of flexoscopes for pediatric applications. The market for videoscopes is expected to be the fastest growing segment, although it was the smallest segment in 2016. The market for videoscopes is increasing as practitioners adopt this technology which in some cases is justifiable despite the high price tag. Videoscopes, an up and coming technology, are expected to replace reusable flexoscopes as they feature higher image quality. However, in 2016 there was only one brand of videoscope in the market.

Spanning over 83 pages "US Market Report for Neuroendoscopes 2017 – MedCore" report covers Executive Summary, Competitive Analysis, Research Methodology, Disease Overview, Product Assessment, Neuroendoscope Market. The report covered companies are – Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics, Codman & Shurtleff, Stryker, Integra LifeSciences, InoMed, Mizuho America, RauMedic

