World Patent Marketing Success Team Introduces Sherry’s Booby Caps A Novelty Invention That Will Be A Hit At Parties

World Patent Marketing Reviews A New Novelty Invention. Will Sherry's Booby Caps Be the Next World Patent Marketing Low Cost Success Story?

World Patent Marketing, a vertically integrated manufacturer and engineer of patented products, introduces Sherry’s Booby Caps, a novelty invention that will bring a smile to men and women everywhere.

“The Costume Jewelry and Novelty industry is worth $740 million,” says Scott Cooper, CEO and Creative Director of World Patent Marketing. “A change in cultural values and the anonymity of the internet have greatly impacted this industry in the last decade."

“There are many people who enjoy silly sexy inventions,” says Jerry Shapiro, Director of Manufacturing and World Patent Marketing Inventions. “This novelty invention gives people a way to enjoy themselves while they entertain their others and even deliver a message.”

Sherry’s Booby Caps is a novelty invention that allows people to express themselves with accessories for their breasts. This invention is a set of caps, which can be each placed on one breast using an adhesive. The caps come with propellers on them that are controlled by a battery-powered motor. On the propellor, there are LED lights that display a custom message, design, slogan, or picture that can be chosen by the user. This allows them to have a little fun at a party or with their partner by displaying a message that circles around their breasts. There is also a version that can clip onto clothes for more conservative areas. This can be used both for fun times and for advertisements in commercials. Sherry’s Booby Caps make people laugh, happy, aroused, playful, or silly.

“I wish that when I went to see World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) that I had a set of Sherry’s Booby Caps to turn on the neon lights and 'root on' for my favorite wrestler,” says inventor Sherry B.

Sherry’s Booby Caps is a novelty invention that gives people a mechanical propeller that they can wear on their breasts. This propeller has a custom message on it that is made to suit each special occasion.

