Xulon Press Announces Inspiring, Fun New Devotional for the Busy Woman

A year of devotions built on the solid foundation of the word of God

Women feel the need to be busy at all times, but with busyness comes less time to sit down with the word of God. Adele Berenz’s new book, Ever on My Lips: Praying the Word, ($13.99, paperback, 978-1-49-848601-9; $6.99, e-book, 978-1-49-848602-6) is a year-long devotional with the specific intent to inspire women to dive back into the Bible by praying the word of God. Berenz’s book is a beautifully illustrated, fun to read, devotional meant to help women build their habit of reading the Bible daily.

“Ever on My Lips invites all women to take up His word and be firmly grounded in His love,” states the author. “My goal is to help women progress in praying the Word across a calendar year, and their lives be changed forever.”

Adele Berenz is a licensed forensic developmental psychologist (retired) who volunteers as a spiritual mentor for young mothers and a Guardian ad Litem for children in the foster care system. In bringing her sisters to Christ, Berenz leads women’s studies and conferences including: Grace in a Manger, Understanding Our Rabbi Jesus, and The Feast of the Vilia. Berenz and her husband have led parenting small groups including: Parenting with Proverbs, Raising Kids with a Faith that Lasts, and Equipping Kids to Face Today’s World. Berenz lives with her husband in Venice, FL where they serve at The Bridge Church.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Ever on My Lips: Praying the Word through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

