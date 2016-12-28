Xulon Press Announces New Release for Millenials on Building Faith in a New Age World

Authors equip younger generations with strong grasp of word of God

Co-authors, Rahassan A. Arman and Tyran T. Laws, new book, The Round Table: A Christian’s Conversation with Marginal Beliefs Affecting the Black Church Experience, ($11.99, paperback, 978-1-49-847217-3; $5.99, e-book, 978-1-49-847219-7) is meant to equip millennials with a stronger faith. The authors’ aim is to help the younger generation of believers gain confidence, not only in the word of God, but also in their personal relationships with God as well.

“This book examines and discusses six major ideologies which threaten a faithful Christian doctrine and practice. Some subtly synchronistic, others blatantly anti-Christian, each one is personified and engaged with in a fictional character to demonstrate how these beliefs impact and interact with the faith of our fathers,” states Laws. “We also hope that it will spark a revolution in recruiting more ‘knights of the round table’; to start asking the hard questions about faith; but doing so with the hard work of giving biblically sound and intellectually apt answers.”

Rahsaan Armand matriculated through Northwestern University of Evanston IL and received his formal training for ministry at Trinity International Seminary in Deerfield, IL. In December 2015, Armand was awarded the Doctorate of Ministry degree after defending his doctoral dissertation on “The Mandate for Biological Ecclesiastical Design” at St. Thomas Christian University.

Tyran Laws matriculated through Samford University in Birmingham, AL and is a graduate of Wheaton College's Biblical Exegesis program. He also presented an exegetical paper on Exodus 4:24-26 at the ETS Midwest Regional Conference, at Moody Bible Institute, in 2012.

