Xulon Press Announces Spir’it-ual Ar’chi-tec’ture – A New Release Helping Readers Find Their Purpose

Gain A Deeper Relationship with Jesus Christ

In Christian LaSalle Walden’s new book, SPIR’IT-UAL AR’CHI-TEC’TURE ($23.99, hardcover, 9781498485555; $11.99, paperback, 9781498485548; e-book, $5.99, 9781498485562) readers will get to read Walden’s testimony and be a part of his amazing transformation as he faces many obstacles in life, which all lead him back to his Heavenly Father. Readers who do not know their purpose prior to reading this book will begin to understand their purpose, as well as gain a deeper relationship with God.

Walden says, “In today's world; there are so many lost souls that feel they have no outlet or spiritual resource to save them. My belief is that after reading this book, your entire life will be changed–that you will be brought to full deliverance.”

Christian LaSalle Walden’s goal is to help save others through his testimony just as his Heavenly Father saved him. His promise to God and his family is…he will change the world. He will fulfill his major definite purpose. Through tremendous trials and tribulations in his life, he is still hungry for success, and wants to share his story with the world.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order SPIR’IT-UAL AR’CHI-TEC’TURE through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

