Xulon Press Releases New Book Offering Hope That All Things are Possible with God

The power is within you to overcome addiction, if you choose to release that power through Jesus Christ

In Keith Jackson’s new book RELEASING THE PRISONER WITHIN- A 63 DAY RECOVERY PROGRAM ($10.99, paperback, 9781498478502, $5.99, eBook, 9781498478519) readers will learn how to remove toxic thoughts and habits that imprison us from living the life God has designed us to live. Jesus has paved the path for us to live in victory over our circumstances and situations. When a person is in a state of addiction they are being dominated by their cravings. Readers will see that this is a thought distortion that needs to be corrected.

Jackson says, “They have the power within them to overcome their addiction, if they choose to release that power. According to Isaiah 53:3-5, Jesus took all of sickness, weakness, and sorrows on the cross so that we don't have to bear them. So there is no reason for anyone who understands and believes this to walk in any kind of addiction. The principles in this book will work for anyone who will apply them and wants to change. I say this because I have used these principles as well as others.”

Keith E. Jackson, MFT has a Master's Degree in counseling psychology, and has worked in the field of Criminal Justice for 28 years where he taught psycho-educational classes in the area of substance abuse for San Diego County Sheriff's Department. He has also received honors from the Christian Author Awards for his book entitled, Walking in the Way Day by Day (2015). He is also a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in the State of California.

