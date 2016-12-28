Xulon Press Releases New Book Sharing The Message That We Are Not Only A Creation In Christ, But We Have A New Heart and A New Nature

Brings the treasures of God’s Word into the heart of the reader

In Shenita Johnson’s new book It’s A Matter of the Heart ($13.99, paperback, 9781498481113, $6.99, eBook, 9781498481120) readers will see that our hearts are our spiritual centers where thoughts and feelings dwell; they form our characters. Since we are made in God’s image, we know that He, too, has a heart. The Bible mentions the word “heart” hundreds of times, but what is it really telling us about the heart of God and how we can grow our own hearts in His truth? In her book It’s a Matter of the Heart author Shenita Johnson combines her own personal observations with biblical insight to elaborate on the important role the heart plays in our walk with the Lord.

Johnson says, “Believer as well as unbeliever have no clues about what the bible has to say about the Hidden man of Heart our (Spiritual Heart). The heart is where character is formed. Our character is influenced and developed by our choices. We must always keep in mind that God’s ultimate goal for His children is not our comfort, situation or circumstances but the transformation of our minds into the attitude of godliness. He wants us to grow spiritually, to become like Christ. So, we too can go out into the world like Jesus and help other.”

Shenita Johnson is married to Willie L. Johnson and they reside in Aurora, IL and have two sons, one daughter, and three grandchildren. They also raised two adopted brothers. Shenita has a passion to create and design. She is a graduate of the Joseph Business School of Entrepreneurship, and she is known for Three N One Childcare Center, Inc. She enjoys working with children and volunteers with “Youth for Christ Mentoring” and with the Children and Prison Ministry at Living Word Christian Center.

