America’s Incredible Pizza Company Expansion Slated to Open Mid-January

Million-dollar remodel will add 27,881 square feet, doubling the size of the game room.

America’s Incredible Pizza Company plans to unveil an expansion that will double the area of the game room on January 13th, increasing the size of the Oklahoma City area location to 90,000 square feet.

Included in the expansion will be Bounce Town, an 8,000 square foot area with seven inflatables and a toddler play area. An amusement park favorite, the Scrambler, will also be part of the addition. This classic attraction launches 24 people in 12 spinning cars. The go-kart track will be a larger, Grand Prix style track with a dogleg and six additional karts per race. The game room will also receive 30 additional video and prize games with the remodel.

Of particular interest is the new Route 66 Glow-in-the-Dark Golf Course, an 8-hole mini golf course that takes customers on an educational tour of the historic route, with each hole in the course representing one of the states along America’s highway. The experience is kicked off by an interactive Abe Lincoln statue at the first hole that explains the upcoming tour.

As always, there are four themed rooms to choose from when dining: a 50s-era family room with nostalgic TV shows playing, a 50s-era diner with music, a drive-in themed room that plays family-friendly movies, and a gymnasium that plays modern family-friendly shows or the latest game.

Incredible Pizza offers a buffet full of variety, more than the pizza and pasta their name might imply. Other offerings include chicken pot pie, fried rice, chicken nuggets, and a taco and nacho bar. They also offer gluten free pizza, healthy pizza options, and full salad and dessert bars.

Home to six fully-owned Family Entertainment Centers and four franchisees, America’s Incredible Pizza is smoke and alcohol free and offers seating for hundreds of people. Since their humble beginnings, their priority has been to provide guests with exceptional food, thrilling games, and fun-filled memories for a lifetime. They offer an all-you-can-eat buffet and a variety of attractions, including laser tag, go-karts, and bumper cars. The game room also holds over 100 video and prize games. To follow details of the expansion, visit warracresincrediblepizza.com/expansion.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/incrediblepizza/warracres/prweb13950225.htm