Applied Image to Feature Personal Identity Verification Calibration Standards at Photonics West

Applied Image will be hosting booth 618 at Photonics West 2017 in San Francisco January 31 – February 2. The company will be showcasing calibration standards for personal identification and microscopy applications.

Applied Image, a global manufacturer and supplier of precision imaged products, will be showing Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Calibration Standards at the 2017 Photonics West conference Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 in San Francisco.

With heightened security requirements for electronic personal identification and in response to the Homeland Security Presidential Directive-12, the NIST Federal Information Processing Standards-201/201-2 and FBI development of the PIV Image Quality Specification for Single Finger Capture Devices, Applied Image launched new PIV standards in early 2016. These standards are in full compliance to the MITRE Technical Report MTR060170R5 “Test Procedures for Verifying Image Quality Requirements for Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Single Finger Capture Devices.”

In order for a single finger-capturing device to be included on the FIPS-201/201-2 Approved List for purchase by federal agencies, all devices must comply with the PIV technical document specifications (and complete other specification steps).

“Photonics West is a great opportunity to share with the industry the innovation being done at Applied Image,” Applied President Glenn Jackling said. “We are investing heavily in expanding our microscopy technology in response to current events and new legislation in our country.”

Applied Image has a family of seven Personal Identity Verification Individual Test Charts. Among these are two types of sinusoidal arrays with density patches, a compact bar target, a slant edge target, a ronchi ruling grating, a dark gray uniformity target and a light gray uniformity target.

In addition to the individual PIV standards, Applied Image has bundled multiple standards for customers in Personal Identity Verification Kits. The company’s original SINE M13-60-FBI Kit continues to be offered for palm, hand and multi-fingerprint capturing devices.

This year the company will also be showcasing a steel frame stage micrometer, in which the scale is mounted into a metal frame so most impact damage can be averted. This is a resilient alternative to purchasing a pure glass or opal stage micrometer.

For more information, stop by Booth 618 in the New York cluster at Photonics West, or visit http://www.appliedimage.com. To schedule an appointment at Photonics West, please email Luke Hobson at lhobson(at)appliedimage(dot)com or call 1.585.482.0300 ext. 236.

About Applied Image, Inc.



Applied Image is a global supplier of ultra-high precision imaged products on various materials. The company serves a wide array of industries that need standards or imaged components to test, calibrate, align, control, or measure their systems. Industries served include electronics, aerospace, defense, biomedical, life sciences, imaging and optics.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13951122.htm