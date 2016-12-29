Blog Coverage Qualcomm to Appeal Against Heavy Fine Imposed by South Korean Anti-Trust Regulator

Upcoming AWS Coverage on CommScope Holding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM). In response to the $854 million fine imposed by The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) for alleged “unfair business practices”, Qualcomm said on December 28, 2016, that it will appeal against the decision in the Seoul High Court. Register with us now for your free membership and blog access at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

One of Qualcomm’s competitors within the Communication Equipment space, CommScope Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), is estimated to report earnings on February 17, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on CommScope Holding in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on QCOM; touching on COMM. Get all of our free blog coverage and more by clicking on the link below:

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=QCOM

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=COMM

Commenting on the Company’s stance, Don Rosenberg, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Qualcomm said:

“Qualcomm strongly believes that the KFTC findings are inconsistent with the facts, disregard the economic realities of the marketplace, and misapply fundamental tenets of competition law.”

KFTC findings and stance

Following a three-year long investigation and based on its findings, KTFC on December 28, 2016, imposed a fine of $854 million on Qualcomm for abusing its dominant market position as a maker of baseband chipsets used in mobile phones. This is the highest ever fine imposed by the South Korean anti-trust regulator till date.

The exact details of KTFC’s decision will be only available after a written order. This could take anywhere between 4-6 months time. The decision will not be effective till such time. However, Qualcomm will be liable to pay the fine within 60 days of KTFC’s written order with a proviso for adjustment in the amount or refund due to the appeal at a later date.

The investigation against Qualcomm was started by KTFC in 2014 based on complaints received from industry members. KTFC determined that Qualcomm and two of its affiliates had violated rules by refusing to offer licenses that are essential for manufacturing chipsets to rival manufacturers and had imposed unfair contracts on the smartphone makers. Along with the fine KTFC also ordered the Company to rework its patent licensing with rival chipmakers and to renegotiate chip supply agreement with handset manufacturers.

Earlier in 2009, KTFC had fined Qualcomm 273 billion won for abusing its dominant position in the CDMA chips. These CDMA chips were at that time used by phones manufactured by Samsung and LG. KTFC’s decision would have a long-term impact on the prices of the chips sold by Qualcomm and used by phone manufacturers.

Qualcomm’s defense

Qualcomm did not agree with KTFC’s decision and called it “unprecedented and insupportable”. Qualcomm has said that it would appeal against the decision in the Seoul High Court as soon as it received the written order. The Company will also appeal against the amount of fine imposed and the method used by KTFC to calculate the fine.

Qualcomm feels that the decision is inconsistent with facts and law. There was no evidence that indicated impairment to competition. The regulator denied Qualcomm access to evidence gathered and the right to cross examination at the hearing. Qualcomm feels that the decision will disrupt the licensing practices currently in place in the wireless industry and followed by major patent holders including Korean companies and government entities. The decision also goes against the intellectual property rights enjoyed by the Company as per international law.

Qualcomm is already facing anti-trust probes in the United States, the European Union, and Taiwan. In February 2015, Qualcomm was fined $975 million by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), for a breach of the country’s anti-monopoly law. Qualcomm did not dispute the decision and assured the Chinese regulator that it will modify its business practices in the country and pay the fine. The current decision by KTFC will influence the decisions of the anti- trust regulators in US, Taiwan, and Europe in the future.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, Qualcomm’s stock declined 2.23%, ending the trading session at $65.75. A total volume of 6.42 million shares were traded at the end of the day. In the last six months and previous twelve months, shares of the company have rallied 24.79% and 33.85%, respectively. Moreover, the stock soared 36.23% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 17.27 and has a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the “Author”) and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the “Reviewer”) represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the “Sponsor”), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you’re a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street

ReleaseID: 451904