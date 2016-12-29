Carl Reese and Friends Set Record Number of People Fit in a Tesla

Carl Reese and friends set an unofficial Guinness record to bring awareness to the combat veteran’s charity “Motorcycle Relief Project.”

Carl Reese and Deena Mastracci of Santa Clarita, California, along with a group of their friends attempted to set the world record for fitting the most people inside a Tesla Model S P100D on Christmas afternoon. Reese’s team managed to fit 19 people into the American made Tesla all electric vehicle.

The Tesla sedan that normally seats five. The group was able to far exceed that amount; they even managed to put one individual in the front trunk that is commonly referred to by Tesla owners as the “frunk.”

The record remains unofficial until the Guinness Book of World Records reviews the evidence. The team will know in a few weeks if they were successful. The attempt was broadcast live on Reese’s Facebook page and is available now on his YouTube channel video link https://youtu.be/yCYhJrl1sQ0.

Reese and FirstGear-USA are already planning his next world record code named “#ProjectNINE." The group has released a teaser video for the February 2017 event. https://youtu.be/sgXcrY2EWs0 Details have not been shared; however, a photo and countdown timer appears at http://www.carlreese.net.

Over the last two years Reese and Mastracci have set several motorcycle and EV records to bring awareness to the combat Veterans charity, Motorcycle Relief Project.

Reese is best known for his motorcycle records:

August of 2015: Reese was one of 9 motorcyclists in the history of the United States to set the Los Angeles to New York record. Reese’s time was 38 hours 49 minutes.

September of 2016: Reese and Sebastián Montero of Quito, Ecuador set a new world record for riding on motorcycles from the closest point on Earth to the sun to an elevation at sea-level in a single day. This feat can only be done on Chimborazo in Ecuador. After the President of Ecuador Rafael Correa and Minister of the Interior of Ecuador José Serrano tweeted about Reese’s eighth world record attempt, the posts became the top tweets in South America. Reese and Montero reached a gain/loss in elevation of 56,678 feet during their 17 hour endeavor from Chimborazo, a Volcano (closest place to the sun on Earth) finishing at Canoa Beach (sea level).

The Ecuador motorcycle record was to bring awareness to the devastation Ecuadorians sustained during an April 2016, 7.6 Earthquake. In addition to bringing attention to the Ecuadorian victims in need, this record attempt was also an effort to increase awareness of the Motorcycle Relief Project, a 501.3 (c) charity. This charity provides relief to combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other injuries. Reese and his fiancé, Deena Mastracci, have set multiple transcontinental records to bring awareness to the Motorcycle Relief Project.

Mastracci is best known for her epic world record ride in June 2016: “Longest Motorcycle Trip by New Licensee.” Mastracci’s cross-country trip of more than 11,000 miles began June 1 in Santa Clarita, California. She had no prior on-road experience other than that gained at a one-day class at Streetmasters Motorcycle Workshops—on a closed racetrack—and a Motorcycle Safety Class given at the local college for her motorcycle test. The coast-to-coast ride by way of the Arctic Circle was no vacation as Mastracci encountered a variety of challenging road conditions, including snow, mud, ice, 50 mph wind, flooded roads, and golf ball sized gravel. Mastracci’s total mileage of 11,236 miles surpassed the previous record of 9,000 miles held by Cliff Chu set back on July 23, 2012.

Deena Mastracci and Carl Reese are sponsored by GPS Insight, First Gear, National Cycle, Clearwater Lights, EarthX Batteries, Streetmasters Motorcycle Workshops and Dillon Optics.

Please direct all media inquiries, or requests for information about this record-breaking trip, to Carl Reese at (661) 877-1499 or email carl(dot)reese(at)mac(dot)com.

Carl Reese is an endurance driver. Reese has set more transcontinental records than anyone since Edwin "Cannonball" Baker. Reese and his team have set nine world records, most notably the Solo Motorcycle "Cannonball" Record from Los Angeles to New York in 38 hours and 49 minutes. Reese was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania and now resides in Pine Mountain Club, California.

Motorcycle Relief Project (MRP) is a 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization that provides relief to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other injuries by taking them on multi-day motorcycle adventure tours.

Mastracci has multiple EV records to her name. She is best known for her solo motorcycle record. In June 2016 Mastracci set the world record of the "Longest Solo Motorcycle Ride By New Licensee." Mastracci drove 11,263 miles on her first trip that originated at the California Department of Motor Vehicles after taking her motorcycle test. She promptly left for Deadhorse, AK (the furthest north you can drive in North America) from there she drove to the East Coast.

Firstgear-USA creates products that enhance the pure joy of riding.

GPS Insight works with businesses that have fleets of vehicles and other mobile assets to solve unique business challenges through increased revenue, reduced costs and reduced risk.

Established in 2005, the Coalition of Hope Foundation, Inc. (COH) is a US-based 501(c)(3), non-profit, charitable organization that provides global humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief support.

Clearwater Company has been offering award winning customer service, well-engineered products and outstanding product support for over 25 years.

ZTechnik® is a brand created by National Cycle, Inc. that specializes in Touring/Sport Windscreens and other quality motorcycle accessories designed exclusively for BMW® Motorcycles.

EarthX batteries are designed to be a replacement of a standard 12 volt lead-acid battery, but their nominal voltage is 13.3V so it will spin your engine faster than you would ever believe possible at an 80% weight reduction!

Dillon Optics has developed and is bringing to market a technology that has never been seen before. NIR lens Technology.

The Streetmasters Precision Cornering Motorcycle Workshop, on the Horse Thief Mile at Willow Springs Raceway, is a one-day workshop designed specifically for touring, sport-touring, cruiser, and sport bike riders.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13950697.htm