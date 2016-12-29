Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Richard Buckley Comments on the Biggest Influencers in Cosmetic Surgery in 2016

It’s the close of 2016 and it has been a big year for cosmetic surgery, with new devices and products continuing to revolutionize esthetic medicine. The game-changers in 2016 were CoolSculpting, Kybella, and fillers Volbella and Sculptra, according to cosmetic surgeon Dr. Richard Buckley.

“The game-changers in 2016 were CoolSculpting, Kybella , and fillers Volbella and Sculptra,” Dr. Buckley says. “While some of these devices have been out for a few years, 2016 was the year that they hit the ground running, proving that they really were changing the way we approach common cosmetic concerns.”

Fat freezing for fat reduction was well on its way to making big waves in noninvasive body contouring in 2016. The number one non-invasive fat reduction procedure in the world with more than 3.5 million treatments performed, CoolSculpting took it up a notch in late 2015 when it announced the FDA had approved the CoolMini applicator to noninvasively treat double chin fat. “CoolMini was a game-changer. For decades, plastic and cosmetic surgeons turned to invasive surgery, with a long downtime, to address neck fat. CoolMini changed that. There’s no surgery, it requires no needles and we see results in one or two visits,” Dr. Buckley says. “Studies show that CoolSculpting of the body and neck results in an average 20 percent fat reduction per treatment, with little to no discomfort and no downtime.” By 2016, Dr. Buckley says, providers were in full swing with not only CoolSculpting, but also the CoolMini to treat small pockets of fat that are resistant to exercise. Since the early trials, hundreds, if not thousands, of CoolMini procedures have been performed.

Fat under the chin, also known as submental fat, is a big cosmetic concern for many Americans. Data from a study conducted by The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) showed that about 67 percent of adults were bothered with chin and neck fat, a percentage that rose from the year prior.

Another FDA approval in 2015 for the treatment of submental fat that made a big splash this year: Kybella, which is the injectable medication deoxycholic acid for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe fat below the chin. “Kybella completely changed things,” Dr. Buckley says. “It isn’t liposuction or a noninvasive device that uses ultrasound, fat freezing or radio frequency. Rather, Kybella is an injectable of a naturally occurring acid, deoxycholic, produced in the body. The drug destroys the cell membranes of targeted fat cells. The result is a more sculpted chin and neck, after up to six 15- to 20-minute outpatient treatments.”

One injectable facial filler that gained huge popularity in 2016 is semi-permanent filler, Sculptra. “While Sculptra has been approved since 2004, we’ve seen a big upswing in its popularity this year,” Dr. Buckley says. “Sculptra, which lasts two years or more, was the first filler specifically developed to help stimulate the skin's natural collagen production to gradually produce natural results. It’s the perfect filler for adults with age-related volume loss in the face. Sculptra helps to build more prominent cheekbone volume, which gives an immediate rejuvenating effect.”

Newly approved in 2016, Volbella XC, a member of the Juvéderm family of fillers, is now available for on-label use to augment the lips. “Volbella increases lip fullness and softens the lines around the lips,” Dr. Buckley says. “And results last for up to a year, which is long for a lip filler.” Volbella features a proprietary VYCROSS technology, which helps this product to last longer.

All in all, 2016 has been a very good year for cosmetic surgery patients, Dr. Buckley says. “The industry is meeting patients’ desires to have noticeably rejuvenating results, without surgery or the associated downtime,” he says.

