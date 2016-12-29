Croxsons Offers a Wide Range of Glass Beer Bottles with a Reputation for Sustainability and Quality

Morden, Surrey — (SBWIRE) — 12/29/2016 — A leading glass packaging specialist in the UK, Croxsons offers a wide range of glass beer bottles which meet their reputation for producing sustainable, high quality products. They are driving the future of the packaging industry by focusing on innovation, marketing, and sustainable growth. Croxsons has more than a century of experience offering glass packaging for many of the world's best-known food and beverage brands. This world-leading supplier of glass packaging is famed for their fault-finding technology, improving efficiency through reducing waste. They have a team of experienced professionals who collaborate with their customers to create packaging solutions that reflect the quality and value of their products.

Croxsons is a leading name in the industry for offering an array of glass bottles and jars at the market's best prices. With offices all over the world, Croxsons provides packaging solutions to over 40 countries. Their range of packaging products are attractively designed, safe to use, perfectly finished, and durable. They provide high-quality glass packaging for beers, wines, spirits, foods, non-alcoholic beverages and more.

Talking more about their beer bottles, the company's COO, Tim Croxson stated, "Croxsons has been involved with the beer industry since 1872. It's a lasting relationship that's still going strong today. The two lightweight 500ml beer bottles that we stock are integral to many different breweries and brands. The smallest of microbreweries take advantage of the minimum order we offer of just one pallet; the largest contract fillers use our logistical knowledge to help ship in greater numbers."

Croxsons is a leading glass bottle, glass jar and closure solutions supplier, supplying high quality and innovative glass packaging throughout the food and beverage sector, and closures to match. Their clients range from the smallest start-ups, to large multi-national businesses, whilst Croxsons celebrates 140 years this year. Positioned strategically throughout the UK, Europe and Australia, Croxsons understands what service, quality and being competitively priced means. They also know how to translate that into a packaging solution to meet and exceed the customers' requirements.

