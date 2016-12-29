Developer to Debut Revolutionary Fitness App at CES 2017

Forca app set to become first full-service platform allowing individuals and fitness trainers to gain better control of all aspects of health and fitness. Combining key integration from industry leaders allows for the ultimate meal, supplement, and exercise planning and recording of any app to date.

Aiming to become the first app to provide a full-service platform for the success of fitness trainers and individuals looking to get in better shape, mobile application Forca offers powerful features catering toward a critically underserved market. Initially conceived by founder Mark Arceneaux after a frustrating experience with a trainer, Forca promises to become the go-to platform for fitness-focused users all over the world.

The Forca application was developed alongside medical professionals and fitness experts, and allows trainers to sign up and connect with clients at no cost through the mobile app, providing clients with a deep roster of potential trainers from which to choose. Trainers can then upload meal plans and workouts, message their clients right within the app, and monitor their progress seamlessly. Clients can not only upload information about their meals or workouts and compare images of their progress instantly, but can also automatically generate a shopping list based on their unique nutritional needs.

Says creator Mark Arceneaux of the app, “After spending some time working with a trainer via email, he had forgotten all of the changes we had made and began suggesting changes that had already taken place. Our relationship was a disorganized mess, and I decided right then that there has to be a better way.”

With the rise in popularity of social media-based fitness personalities across the globe, online trainers have become increasingly common while an effective full-service means to them to work with clients has remained frustratingly unavailable. Meanwhile, studies have shown that ongoing relationships and accountability are critical for fitness success. Forca is posed to dominate this market as the only effective platform for clients to develop active, ongoing relationships with their personal trainers. It will also offer fitness trainers a unique marketing and earning opportunity, allowing them to upload meal plans and workouts which users can pay to access before ultimately deciding whether to enlist a trainer’s full services.

Also inherent in Forca’s approach to mobile fitness is a dedication to adapting to new innovation in the health market. Forca is working with industry leaders to create the most robust and complete solution available in today’s ever-changing fitness market.

Forca will be on display at the Consumer Electronics Show from January 5 to 8 2017, in Eureka Park, booth 50236. Forca will be officially released in 2017. Eager beta testers are encouraged to sign up for access through the company website. More information can be found at http://www.forca.life.

