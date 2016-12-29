Digital Media Nation Announces Marketing Partnership to Benefit MedResults Network Members

Members to have access to proprietary Reputation Marketing platform to help grow their businesses.

Peachtree Corners, GA — (ReleaseWire) — 12/29/2016 — Atlanta-based national agency Digital Media Nation will offer its suite of digital reputation marketing products and services to members of MedResults Network starting in 2017 under a two-year agreement, the two organizations announced today.

Under the terms of their agreement, members of MedResults Network, the nation's largest buying group for aesthetic providers, will offer Digital Media Nation's reputation marketing programs at exclusive discounted rates to its 2,700 members throughout the United States. Founded in 2008, MedResults Network is the largest and oldest aesthetic buying group in the USA. Members have access to deep discounts and rebates on thousands of products and services including injectables, skincare, and more.

The marketing and sales plan will be multi-channel over the two-year term of the agreement.

"We are very excited to be working with MedResults Network in this strategic partnership," said Cary Greenberg, National Director of Sales and Operations. "They are the ideal type of business we strive to partner with. We are thrilled to be able to offer this incredible value to all their members. Our platform combines reputation management and brand marketing to provide our Reputation Marketing product that allows our clients to be loud and proud about the client experience they provide. Companies must market their online reputation and client experience and we help them do just that."

Jeff Routledge, MedResults Network's president and CEO said, "It is well documented that over 90% of aesthetic patients read online reviews and ratings when considering an aesthetic treatment, we continually get calls from our members about how to handle patient reviews and ratings. By far, Digital Media Nation offers the best online rating/reviews marketing system that allows practices and medical spas to market their patient ratings and reviews to a much wider digital audience. We really see it as a necessity and invaluable asset to the practice or medical spa in this ever changing online reviews and ratings environment. Our members can no longer ignore the fact that online ratings and reviews, if properly marketed, can significantly increase the patient experience and traffic. Many of our members work with rating and review sites. Now our members will be able to market those ratings and reviews to their patients and prospective patients while taking advantage of their marketing programs at incredible savings to help them grow their business and improve their client experience."

About Digital Media Nation

Digital Media Nation is a full service marketing agency in Atlanta suburb Peachtree Corners, specializing in Reputation, Social Media, and Video Marketing. Their flagship product combines reputation management with brand marketing to create reputation marketing. The result is a proprietary program to help businesses build a 5-star reputation to attract new clients; connect them with their true client experience; help the spas build trust to increase referrals; protect them from potential negative online reviews; and most importantly, market their customer experience to search results, their website, and social media channels to attract new clients.

About MedResults Network

MedResults Network is an organization based on saving its members time and money. Based on the buying power of their 2,700-plus members, MedResults Network negotiates with more than 50 national vendors to offer discounts and rebates on the products and services members use daily. With more than 20 years of combined experience in the aesthetic industry, the MedResults Network team helps its members achieve their aesthetic business goals through a range of cost-saving benefits. Team MRN works diligently to connect its members with honest and reliable vendor partners and continues to provide personal assistance to its members to ensure their growth and success.

