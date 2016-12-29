ECM Solution Provider Buddha Logic to Host Colorado Housing and Finance Authority Expert on February 22, 2017, Webinar

Charles Weidman, Buddha Logic CEO, will be joined by CHFA’s Brian Mueller, manager, integrated records management, in a 45-minute online presentation to discuss their effort to streamline the organization’s loan processing

Buddha Logic, a leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and business process technology services and solutions, today announced that it would host a 45-minute webinar titled “The First Mile – Single Family Loan Document Processing in 37 Minutes” on February 22, 2017, at 12:00 noon MDT. The session will provide insights and highlights from a project that increased efficiency and productivity in the critical initial phase of loan processing (i.e. the “first mile”) for the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA).

Visit http://buddhalogic.com/webinars/single-family-loan-processing-in-37-minutes for more information and to register for the event.

In the complimentary webinar, Charles Weidman, Buddha Logic founder and president, and Brian Mueller, manager, integrated records management, CHFA, will share details on:

Project objectives



Why a document delivery portal was created



How Kofax Transformation Module software is used to transform and automatically classify documents



How analytics software measures key performance indicators



Project results

Targeted at records management professionals, the webinar will provide helpful insights for anyone considering a business process automation initiative.

About Buddha Logic (http://www.buddhalogic.com)

Founded in 2003 and located in Boulder, in the heart of Colorado’s technology community, our team is a close-knit group of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) experts skilled and certified in design, development, implementation, and support. We work with leading solution providers and serve clients throughout the U.S. and Canada in a wide range of markets, including government, transportation, corporate, banking, insurance, medical and mortgage. Buddha Logic has a long history of success in providing clients with automated document management, optimized business processes, business process mapping, AP automation and workflow management.

About Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (http://www.chfainfo.com)

The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) works throughout Colorado to increase the availability of affordable, decent, and accessible housing for lower income Coloradans through mortgage programs, grants, down payment support, closing cost assistance, purchasing, and refinancing loans. Together with its partners, CHFA has invested more than $12.2 billion to strengthen the state's economy by providing financial assistance to businesses.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13950802.htm