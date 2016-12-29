IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a class action lawsuit against Supreme Industries Inc. (“Supreme Industries” or the “Company”) (NYSE MKT: STS). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between July 22, 2016 and October 21, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm prior to the January 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Supreme Industries shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Supreme Industries made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the backlog figure from the third quarter of 2015 was a result of the timing of many large orders placed in that quarter; that the backlog figure for the third quarter of 2016 would not be close to the backlog figure of the third quarter of 2015; and that as a result of the above, the Company’s public statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 21, 2016, Supreme Industries announced its third quarter backlog of truck sales declined 22% from the third quarter 2015. On October 22, 2016, Cliffside Research published a report discussing the unexpected third quarter backlog decline and heavy insider selling through 2016. When this information was revealed to the public, the value of Supreme fell, causing investors harm.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, free of charge to you, or if you have questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP

ReleaseID: 451933